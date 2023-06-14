On his offseason workouts

I'll usually do three things a day, I'll wake up and I'll do treatment at the place where I get treatment at, I do stretching, a lot of stretching. A lot of injury prevention stuff. I'll do that to get my day started. Then I'll go to a lift with my trainer, Toby Stevens. Then, after that, I'll work out on the court with my trainer, Alex Harris, who does a lot of shooting with me or my other trainer, Jamal Shivers, who does shooting as well as other things. Especially with ball handling. I'll usually do one of those two, usually, it's three days. After that, I'll just chill, unwind and back at it the next day.

On the areas of his game he's trying to improve

I definitely think my biggest one is my shooting. I've cleaned up my shooting form by making it quicker and more efficient because I'll be getting a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities in this offense and I didn't hit a high percentage that I hoped for last year. There's always room for improvement. I got in the film a lot, I saw where I was getting a lot of my catch-and-shoot's at, a lot of movement shots. Just cleaning up my form and I'm doing that with Alex Harris who is a great shooting coach for me in the DMV area. I'm also working on lateral movement, just being able to guard the one through five an be able to switch because, in our offense, we do a lot of switching because we're very much like-sized. I've been working on a lot of lateral movement and mobility. I do it in the morning with my treatment person. Those are really two of the biggest things I'm focused on. Also, I work on ball handling every day. You can never have enough ball handling. I would say those three things are the biggest things I've been focusing on.

On hitting shots consistently opening up his game offensively

Definitely. When you're shooting the ball at a great clip there's a lot more that you can do because now the defense is going to close out harder so you can attack their close outs now, you get into your spots more. I wasn't able to do that as much last year, like I said, I wasn't hitting at a high rate and I know that. I know where I'm going to get those shots at, so that's one thing that I have been focusing on. Just being more consistent with it. Not being 25% or 30%, whatever I shot from three, just be more consistent. Raise that number.

On being a captain and his leadership role

From my perspective, and Coach Howard did attest to this in our end-of-the-year meeting, I feel like I did a great job with my leadership. I feel like I lead by actions. That's one thing I could put my hat on is the way I come at each day, just get better each day and stay in the gym. I just want other people to see that hard work that I put in. Hopefully, everybody can do it. Just a lot of action. One thing that I can improve on is the vocal part. I'm still growing in that area, Coach Howard knows I'm still growing in that area. I've never been outspoken, I've been kind of introverted most of my life. Gotta get out of that comfort zone if you want to take it to the next level. I didn't do that last year and we didn't achieve any of our goals. That's one thing I'm going to focus on this summer and coming into this season is being more vocal because I have respect in this locker room and a lot of people tell me that in that locker room. I gotta use my voice and people want to see it from me so I'm going to try and work on that this summer.

On the mindset from the end of last season to now

I feel like the urgency definitely picked up. I don't think it was just the players, it was everyone in general at the Michigan basketball department. Not making the tournament, just be frank, that was just embarrassing. People see it and it was a learning experience, it woke up all the people up, including myself. That can't ever happen again. I think we're all working hard, we all know what's at stake here. We know we play for Michigan, we know what people expect from us. Working hard each day, getting better, everybody from our final roster get back, we're going to lock in and do a lot more team stuff and build that camaraderie as well to help us on the court. We definitely saw where we can improve on and I feel like that was the one good that came out of last season, we know what we can't do and we know what we gotta do to not be in that position again. It's a learning experience and I feel like we all learned from it and we're going to be much better.

On Dug McDaniel

I was so proud of Dug, the way he came in and just played last season as a freshman. He was thrown into that starting role once Jaelin went down with that ACL. I feel like he handled himself very well as a freshman. Of course, he's going to improve in more areas this year and that just comes with time but I feel like he did a great job of leading us. I feel like he was good on the court getting us in our spots, looking out for us with passing, whether it's he needs to score, I feel like he did the best of both worlds and he's able to defend. He's getting much better with defending but, as a freshman, I feel like he held his own. I'm very proud of him.

On Tarris Reed Jr.

He's one of those people that can switch one through five. I feel like that is going to help our defense more this year, being able to switch with him because he can stay in front of a guard and guard a big man. That's something special about him that will, hopefully, take him to that next level. Those defensive instincts that he has, as well as blocking shots. He's a great shot-blocker, I don't know how many blocked shots he had this year but I feel like it was a lot. There were a lot of crucial blocks he had as well. T-Reed can defend, I feel like he's going to keep improving that part of his game an he's going to be an unstoppable defender. People aren't going to be able to score on him very soon.

On Jaelin Llewellyn

I was just so inspired by Jaelin. The ups and downs he had, not even just the tear he had but he had a prior injury that was bad as well. He came back from that. I'm not even going to doubt Jaelin because I know he's going to come back stronger than he did before. He's getting better each day, we're going to use him during the season for sure, we're going to need him because he's a vet and he's seen a lot of college games as well. I'm definitely ready for him to come back. I feel like he's just going to help us out with the veteran leadership and the poise he brings to the game. I feel like I saw that when he was playing during the season. I feel like, like I said, he's going to continue to bring that back and he's going to be stronger after that ACL injury.

On Hunter Dickinson's departure

I knew before when he was going to transfer, he told me. I was one of the first people he told. When he told me, I was kind of sad. After that little minute, I was like, I'm proud of you because you're making decisions for yourself. You've got to look out for yourself in this world and I was just proud of him. He's taking his time to make that decision. Was it the best decision for him? Only he can answer that for himself. As a man, he made his own decision. I'm just proud of Hunt, the maturity he had with it, a lot of stuff he dealt with. I think he got over that hump and made the best decision for himself. A lot of people were going to be mad at him and criticize him but I'm just proud of him. That's my brother, I'm going to love him forever and it's no harm with what he did. He made the best decision for himself. We're going to move on, we're not going to just stare at that decision that he made. We're going to continue to get better here at Michigan and we're not going to just harp on that. I feel like we've got a good roster, I feel like T-Reed is going to step up and we're going to be good.

On how much the players embrace a chance to play differently

That's what people saw, too. That's the biggest thing, that's part of the reason I wanted to stay is that it's going to be different this year. Our offense is going to look totally different. Our defense is going to look different. It's going to be a different look. I can't wait to see what Coach Howard and his staff have planned. I feel like it's going to be great. I feel like we're going to be doing more stuff than we've been doing in the past and I'm ready for it.

On whether it helps the program to fly under the radar

I love where we're at right now, I love how we're under the radar. A lot of people are counting us out, let's be honest, they think we're going to be at the bottom of the Big Ten. Let's be honest. We're going to be under the radar and we're going to show what we're going to do. The roster is not finalized but whoever comes, we're going to be deep and we're going to be connected. I feel like as long as we stay together and we believe in ourselves, we're going to be fine this year. I don't care what nobody thinks outside of our circle. We're going to be fine. Everybody keeps doubting, I don't care what nobody else thinks, please keep doubting us and we're going to come back and we're going to shock the world.