On whether he expected to come in and contribute as much as he did

I knew I had two studs in front of me, obviously. A bunch of studs in front of me but Erick and Schoon, figured they were probably the starting tight ends. I didn't expect a ton of playing time but thought I could definitely get my feet wet and learn from those guys. Some things fell my way. Ended up taking advantage of the opportunities.

On what the experience was like for him

It was a big transition, for sure. 2000 people watching your game to 100,000. It was a pretty smooth transition for me, it had to do with people I was surrounded by and people in this building. They made it easy for me. Just blessed to have that.

On how he made the decision to go to Michigan

I came on my visit, I think it was before my senior year. As soon as I got here, and talking with Coach Jay, he recruited me. Whenever I got here, I committed after my visit here. It was just the culture and just the people here. It felt right, Obviously, the academics was a huge part of it, too.

On his parents seeing him leave Idaho for Michigan

They liked it just because Michigan is such a prestigious university and program. They were a little sad about it and I was too but it was definitely for the best.

On what he weighs now and keeping his athleticism

Right now, I weigh 248 and I want to get to between 250-253 at the start of camp. I think the weight I've put on, it's been really good weight and it hasn't affected me or my running at all, my agility. That's just part of our weight program, our strength coaches, they get us right and Abigail, our nutritionist. They do a good job taking care of me and making sure I'm putting on good weight.

On what he's been fueling his weight gains with

I eat here at Schem quite a bit. We got the fuel and blue so we can go all over the place, Chipotle, noodles, all that. I'm eating pretty well. My favorite meal, I like chicken alfredo with any sides work. I'm a big chicken alfredo guy.

On goals he has for himself for his sophomore year

My big focus is getting better. Just keep getting better and not get complacent. Having a good year as a freshman, I could see some people getting complacent. I just gotta keep my head on straight and keep playing the ball I know how to play and keep getting developed here. Everything is right in front of me, I just got to take advantage of it.

On his freshman year

It's hard to describe, it's an unforgettable experience. Having an opportunity to be in that game and having that experience, so blessed to have that. Looking forward to having many more experiences like that.

On whether the team has talked about what it needs to do differently to get over CFP hump

I think we just beat ourselves. We all know that and we all know coming in that we've got to work even harder this offseason. Grind even more, longer hours to be where we want to be. We all know that. Everyone in our program has done a good job of leading us. Just keep attacking the little things every day and really lock in on the details because that's one thing, we lock in on details and the little things will help us lock in on the bigger things.

On the relationship with the offensive line

I love those guys, the O-line, they are some of the funniest guys on the team. We got a great O-line, too, so they make our job a lot easier. Communication, very good at that. Love being able to work with those guys and they've made me a lot better.

On how he grows chemistry between himself and the QBs

Off the field, everyone here is just so tight that the relationships flow smoothly. On the field, just reps. Keep getting reps, having throwing sessions and lock in the timing with all the quarterbacks and just the chemistry. Having JJ for this offseason didn't have him last offseason, that would be huge for us.

On anyone he looks at in his position in the NFL

In the run game specifically, we watch a lot of George Kittle's film because he's just a beast in the run game. So dominant in his techniques. I'm trying to match his technique and learn a lot of things from him. In the pass game as well, but I like to watch two big-time guys, him and then (Travis) Kelce. Just the way he finds space and he just knows the defense, that's where I'm trying to get to.

On whether the biggest challenge for him was learning the offense or reading defenses

Probably the biggest challenge for me coming in was just the playbook. Just learning the playbook because it's a lot. They throw a lot at you, especially starting spring ball, throw a lot at you in a short amount of time. It was overwhelming at first but it became smooth. Once I learned the playbook, that's when I could start playing faster and really focusing on releases, technique and locking in those little things.

On what the identity of this year's offense will be

I think it's Michigan football and we're going to keep playing how we've been playing. We're definitely going to run the rock, have a great O-line, have great running backs, great receivers for blocking on the perimeter. I definitely think we'll spark a little more in the pass game this year, especially building the chemistry, we've got JJ all offseason. I think we're going to sling it around the yard a little more.

On what he likes to do away from football

I like golfing. I'm not a great golfer but I enjoy golfing. I do a lot of that in the offseason. Spending time with the guys, going out to eat. Do a lot of bowling, too.