On watching film from a year ago until now

It's amazing to see the growth we've made from year one of Coach Minter to year two. The standards have been risen, they've been growing all year long and yesterday if we didn't have our best Tuesday practice it was one of the best. Because of our efforts, because of our angles, because of our physicality. The guys, it's just a mature group. Guys that want to work hard, they want to be successful. It doesn't matter the opponent. The goal this week is to go 1-0 and it happens to be Maryland. It's a significant difference from how we practice last year to this year. I believe that shows up in our play on game day.

On Taulia Tagovailoa

He's an elite playmaker, he's a challenge for any defense. He's very talented with his arm, very talented escaping the pocket and keeping plays alive, he makes a lot of big plays on the run. Throwing the ball, he makes a lot of big plays just running the ball. Coach Gatti has done an amazing job with him and being creative and doing what he can do. He's a big challenge for us this week and probably the biggest run threat that we've seen this season. Not probably, definitely the biggest run threat.

On the emphasis of containing a mobile quarterback

The biggest thing is that this is the week that we really need to work as one upfront. There's situations where you may have a match-up or two you like but it doesn't matter with a quarterback like this. There's a lot of film that shows a free blitzer, a free runner running right at him and he makes them fall down, he makes them look silly. This isn't a week about who we got our matchups against, it's really about us working together whether it's a four-man rush, a five-man rush, everybody in their rush lanes, collapsing the pocket. The biggest thing with a quarterback like this is you don't want to let him escape up the middle of your defense. He has to from the contain rushers, he has to escape deep and wide and get him on the run that way. You're not going to stop a quarterback from getting out of the pocket if he wants to get out of the pocket. He can run as deep as he needs to to get out of there. As long as he's running deep to get out instead of up the middle of our defense and creating big plays that way, then it'll be a successful Saturday. The biggest emphasis this week is that four or five guys, whoever is rushing, making sure that we are in our rush lanes and collapsing the pocket and getting off the block and trying to get body-on-body tackles on this guy. He's like a running back when he has the ball.

On whether he would add anything as a fifth pillar of the defense

No. Nope. I think we've blended two really good ones together with effort and angles and tackling. Those are really two pillars. There's really five things that we emphasize with effort and angles and tackling being two combined. I would not add a fifth. I think our pillars are showing up in the game, I think everybody relates to that and the players have bought into that. The players speak about it. They speak that into existence with their practice.

On what would win 1,000 mean for him

It makes me think of all the guys that I've played with or have came before me that I've heard stories about that have put in the work, put in the effort, to make this a successful program. A lot of blood, sweat and tears and a lot of people that still devote a ton of time for the University of Michigan. It would mean a lot and I'm excited to be part of that when it does happen.

On whether he noticed Sherrone Moore's emotion before or during the Penn State game

I think everybody was feeling those emotions, I don't think it was just Coach Moore. It was a tough week for everyone, especially when you have such a beloved coach like Coach Harbaugh that everybody can relate to. Everybody loves him in this building. To see him attacked and to see how things unfolded as the week went, it was an emotional time for everybody. It's tough, you get done with an emotional game like that and someone puts a microphone and a camera in your face, that just happened to be Coach Moore. I think that would've happened to quite a few coaches and players that feel the same way about Coach Harbaugh that he did. It's hard to, I don't know, criticize, people make fun of certain things like that, when you're in the moment as an athlete and a coach, and you get such an emotional win and this game is an emotional game and things like that happen. I think everybody was feeling that way that day.

On who is on the scout team giving the Tagovailoa look

We have Jack Grusser is a good athlete, he can get back there and do that. We have Alex Orji comes over and helps us out. He's as good as it gets in terms of moving and he's big and strong. He was the guy yesterday that was giving that look. He'll continue to do some of that today. Those are really the two guys.

On whether he believes in the concept of a trap game

Not with this crew, no. Not with this group we're coaching right now. These guys want to be good, they want to win and you can't go to 12-0 until you go to 11-0. They don't want egg on their face and they work their tails off every day to be in this position. I don't see this as being a trap game, I don't think our guys see it that way. The way they prepared yesterday was as professional as you can have. I don't think that word fits in this program and I don't think guys think of it that way. There's a ton of maturity, it's going to be fun to fly out to Maryland to play them this week with this group.

On how he's seen Sherrone Moore handle the added responsibility of acting head coach

I think that it just goes to show you the staff that Coach Harbaugh has put together, it's a very strong staff both offensively and defensively and special teams. Sherrone has a great group of coaches over there that he leans on and delegates. I don't see him acting him any different or any more pressure, he was the same way in the game day locker room this weekend that he's been every week that I've been with him. I think he trusts the guys that work with him on a daily basis to fill their roles and maybe take on an added role as the game was going. I didn't see that impact him in any different way and he's an incredible leader. The guys didn't flinch or blink and neither did the staff.

On how this suspension with Jim Harbaugh is different than the one to begin the season

It's really not a point for me to talk about. We don't think about it. He's with us every single day here and on game days, I don't see it being any different whether—he has put his imprint on this staff and on his team whether he is with us on game day or not. We know what the direction is, we know the course of the program because he's laid that out. I don't think, like I said, the guys don't flinch and neither does the staff. It keeps running as if he's right there on the sidelines with us because we feel like he is.

On whether it'll be disappointing if he can't coach for the 1,000th win

I think it would be incredibly disappointing, yeah. I believe that, of anybody, he's earned this opportunity to be with his team. To be part of this victory if its this weekend or next weekend or when it comes. Obviously, everybody is hoping for this weekend. For him to not be part of that would be an absolute shame.

On the scouting report on Sherrone Moore as a coach, as a man

He's an incredible leader, very personable man to work with. Personable as a coach, his players love him. He gets the best out of them, the most out of them. He's detailed. He's organized. He's an incredibly hard worker, he's here every morning early. He's staying late. His resume speaks for itself on how his players play and how the offense executes. He's a completely unselfish guy and I enjoy working with him, I love working with him. I think he's one of the best coaches I've ever worked with. That's what I would say.

On who is his fastest defensive lineman

That'll be an argument after this weekend. Yeah, probably, I don't know. Everybody argues who is the fastest but, right now, KG has got the fastest clip on film on a game clip so we gotta go with that one.

On his reaction to Kenneth Grant's tackle

It was crazy. In-person, it was insane. He's on the front side of the play. Normally you see that kind of pursuit from the backside. He had a blocker block down on him and he shed the blocker and he was working down the line and he just turned on the jets, it was an impressive play. That's an elite play. It wasn't just that play, either. He set the tone on how to run to the football several times in this game. There's a standard there now all set that we can live by when we go out and play the game and the pursuit goes away.

On Kris Jenkins

What you don't realize about Kris is, I can't remember which game it was, maybe the Minnesota game when Mason came back, he suffered a high ankle sprain. He's been really dealing with that. He hasn't been moving as well, he's been fighting through it. He's a warrior. Hasn't missed a day, hasn't missed a practice, hasn't missed anything. He's battled through that. His production is down a little bit but he's an incredible leader and he goes out there and he executes. I think that his best games are out in front of him right now. As we were grading the film yesterday from practice, I typed in one of the practice notes, 'He's back.' He had such a great play. You'll see a healthier Kris moving forward and I believe the production will be there as it has been in the past.

On how different the Maryland offense is with Josh Gattis as OC

Josh Gattis is a very creative coach. Seems like it would be a pretty similar offense because the head coach and him have worked together before. Coach Locksley. To see the quarterback and how we rushed him a year ago and see him get out of certain scenarios, it makes it easier to make a point to players than watching an opponent let the quarterback out. When you see it happen inside the own scheme of your defense then it makes it easier to make the corrections and make the adjustments. That'll be a benefit to show those clips.

On Grant's personality changing in between the lines

To me, he's the same way. He's a soft-spoken young man when he gets out on the football field you can see his energy take over. His enthusiasm. He's got an incredible motor. That's what you want. Kris is a little more outgoing and talkative but when he crosses the white lines there's a seriousness about it and a tenaciousness you want to see from a defensive lineman.

On what goes through his mind when he sees what the offense was doing to Penn State

Unfortunately for me in my career, I've been part of the other end of that where you can't stop somebody and you know what they're going to do. That's a deflating feeling. As a coach on the other side, now, watching it, it's fun to be on that side. It's not as fun to be on the defensive side when they've been running the ball and running the ball and they're not going to stop running the ball. It was great to see as a coach on the sideline of the good side.

On how deflating it is for a defense

Very deflating, yeah. For a coach and as a player. It's tough to recover from that as the game is going. Calling different plays, calling different defenses trying to stop it. It's not working. Your players lose confidence, your coaches lose confidence and it just spirals from there.

On whether the coaching staff works out together

Everybody kind of works out individually. Everyone has a different schedule. Some guys like to get up really early and get a workout in. I don't like to get up that early. I get more done between 7 and 8 o'clock in my office breaking down film and doing different things than I do from noon to 1. If I'm going to work out, it'll be later in the day. Everybody kind of works out on their own schedule. A lot of guys do it, though. A lot of guys are pretty disciplined about that.

On what Ben Herbert means to the staff

He's everything. He's an extension of Coach Harbaugh, they are as one, in my opinion. Everybody has an incredible relationship with Coach Herb. He's the same guy every single day, consistent and the same message. It doesn't change, it doesn't waiver. You gotta love that about a guy. He's Michigan through and through and he's the reason, a major, major reason why we've had success over the last several year and continue that way.