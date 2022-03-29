Everything Mike Elston told the media during Michigan's spring practice

On the early impressions of the personnel

I’m excited about the personnel. We’ve got some really good edge players, we’ve got some guys inside that are developing. Obviously some upperclassmen inside with Mazi and Kris Jenkins. Adding depth and developing depth with George Rooks and Dominic Guidice. Mason Graham’s been a great addition coming in mid-year and Ike. We’ve got some good, young guys that are developing and showing they can play some football.

On returning to Michigan

It’s been great. Been able to reconnect with a lot of former players and guys I played football with or coached when I was a graduate assistant, so it’s been great to see them, either when they’ve come back with their families or their wives. I have connections already in the area, so a lot of friendships just—it’s been really, really good.

On replacing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo

They’re gonna be their own type of player. You’re not going to have the same player that Aidan was or that Ojabo was. We have guys on the team that have skill sets that you know are developing and can add the value they added. But it’s not going to look the same. It’s going to be a little bit different because Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw, they’re going to play differently. You hope that production is there. We got young guys coming on like Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell. It’s a great room but it’s gonna be different. For them to go out there and say, I got to play like Aidan and play like Ojabo, that’s just, you know, they got to be their own type of player that they’re going to be.

On his approach with his players

There’s the number one thing was to go (build) relationships with them and let them know that I’m here as a resource for them, and, starting with that, that’s happening, which is great. And then, watched all of the film from a year ago, watched every game, watched every player that was returning, all his clips, sat down with them individually and watched some of that stuff with them. From that moment forward, just working on ways to play better, ways to use better technique, better get-offs on the line and better ways to block destruct with your hands and then pass rush and execution of line movements and different stunts. So, my whole thought process is to build relationships with them, so they trust you and they understand, and then bring my knowledge of technique and how to play defensive line.

On whether there was overlap schematically between Michigan and Notre Dame

I was at Notre Dame for 12 years. So we ran a lot of different schemes. There’s some carryover from this season, from last season, what they did to what we did, maybe, five or six years ago at Notre Dame. Very little from the last three to four seasons. But technique’s technique and that’s really what we focus on: execution of a movement inside or a movement outside is going to be the same if coached properly in whatever scheme and so there’s not much carryover, but the technique carryover is very similar.

On his philosophy on rotations

The rotation is really, that, to me is very critical. That does, though, fall on, obviously, the head coach and what his vision of that is, and then Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator. But if all things equal, if there’s not much dropoff between a 1A and 1B, then you’d want to rotate guys in so that you’re fresh for the fourth quarter or for overtime, or really for the season—goes on a 14 game, 15 game season and if you play somebody 60 snaps a rep, 60 snaps a game they’re going to wear down as the season goes on. So you’re not doing it just for that individual game. You’re doing it for the duration of the season. We should have enough depth that we can rotate guys in freely and keep them fresh for the whole season.

On Derrick Moore

He’s been a great addition. He’s very athletic. He can do a lot of different jobs, both in a three-point stance and a two-point stance. He can drop into coverage. He’s got really good pass rush ability. Very coachable, learns very well, very important to him. He’s in the meeting room every day early. He’s either meeting with myself or Coach Roney, the defensive line G.A. and he does a phenomenal job.

On whether he would like more interior pass rush

We would like to generate more production on the inside. Obviously, we’re going to need—we’ve lost some edge presence and it has to be generated somewhere, so we’re spending time on that. Mazi Smith is a very capable pass rusher. Kris Jenkins, George Rooks, all those guys are capable of pass-rushing. It’s just we need to build it in, we need teach them and it goes down to the technique and leveling to the quarterback. An inside rusher, the biggest thing is you cut them loose, then rush the quarterback, and all of a sudden, he’s running by the quarterback where the defensive end should be. So them leveling out and making sure that they don’t run by the quarterback. But we should have better production on the inside in pass-rush situations.

On Mike Morris' versatility

Mike’s getting really comfortable on the edge and understanding what his strengths are, understanding that his length and power or what he’s gonna really have is his biggest assets. So using that in his—whether it’s a speed angle to power or whether it’s a power angle to speed, like his ability to put it all together and create the production. He’s had a really good spring and gotten better every practice with building that plan, and, as you said, that repertoire.

On how easy the transition has been for him

The easiest part of it is the recruiting piece, where that’s really about building relationships and then sharing information about what we as a program, we as a university have to offer. Obviously, this is like it’s second nature for me to talk about Michigan and there’s not a lot of new buildings on campus. The academics are still one of the best in the country. So, you know, sharing what we’re about and the university and the program has been, it’s been a pretty smooth transition with that and getting guys here and sharing that with them has been very smooth.

On Rayshaun Benny

He’s come a long way. Yeah, he’s a young player, still in his freshman year. Still learning the game, still learning how to practice at a high level every day, but he’s made great strides this spring and very happy with where he’s headed. And hopefully, by kickoff next season, he’ll be able to play winning football for us consistently.