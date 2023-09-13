On the defensive line keeping the quarterback in the pocket

The first game we were really concerned about the quarterback taking off. They showed a lot of draw plays, designed runs. We ran some stunts up front, kind of slowed the guys down a little bit. Didn't have as aggressive of a plan as we did in game two because the biggest thing about—we don't want to extend plays with quarterbacks getting out of the pocket and I think our guys are doing a really good job with that. Each game is a little bit different based on the quarterbacks ability to move and scramble and create plays. If you're playing a guy like J.J. McCarthy who can create from anywhere on the field, sometimes pressure is a little bit better. Sometimes you're playing a guy that might run a draw, sometimes a straight rush, just bullrush him and things like that. I'm excited about the group that we have, I think they learn well and they do a great job. They're smart guys. They understand the challenges week to week.

On Kenneth Grant

He's a big guy, powerful guy, athletic for that size. He's got an incredible motor. You don't see a 335-plus guy move and able to play the amount of snaps that he can without getting tired. That's a huge benefit for him. He's very intelligent. He wants to be great, he's driven. He really hasn't even scratched the surface yet which is a little bit scary. He's going to be a dominant player. Another guy who has made a huge jump is Mason Graham. He played a lot as a freshman but the production will come. His movements, his block destruction, his pass rush have all improved. He's a phenomenal player as well.

On Scot Loeffler as a college roommate

We had a lot of fun. All football for the most part. He knew he wanted to get into coaching and I knew I wanted to get into coaching. We were graduate assistants together, we were roommates, both from the state of Ohio, played in several All Star games together. We go way back and he and I have kept a really good relationship together over the years. I'm proud of him as a coach, his offense is very well run, very organized, great schemes. He's done a really good job.

On the Bowling Green offense

They're more of a like a Big Ten offense which is great for us. The first two teams, I don't want to say gimmicky, but a little more spread. These guys will bring it in the box and they'll run a lot of—they'll challenge us in the run game and run fits. Eye discipline with jet motions and different things. Play-action passes off of it, boots. They do a really good job getting their playmakers into position to make plays. I think that his experience of being a quarterback coach also being an offensive coordinator has led to the success of that offense. I think they've been really good over the last couple of years and they have a really talented running back group, they have a really talented tight end group and they do a really nice job of putting those guys in position to make plays.

On whether there's been this combination of talent on the line

I'm not sure, it's my second year here. For the last, whatever it was, 25 years prior to that I was really kind of diving into my own role wherever I was. Across the front, and really even the front seven with Junior and Mike B and Ernest Hausmann, and the EDGE position with Braiden, Derrick, Jaylen and Josaiah, Rayshaun Benny and Cam Goode, we can send waves of people and keep them fresh. Also, this is a long season, too. Having guys that'll be there at the end of the season, knowing you have that kind of depth, it's been a very impressive group, for sure.

On whether it's been impressive of a group out of anywhere he's been

Anywhere I've been, yes. This is as good of a front that I've had the privilege of coaching, without a doubt. From end-to-end, even that second level, it's an impressive front seven.

On the emotions being different with the shared ties between Michigan and Bowling Green

Yeah, I'm excited. I've talked to Coach Loeffler a couple times this week just in general. Nothing specific about the game. We normally catch up once a week and that normally doesn't happen in games. For me, I don't have a lot of roommates or buddies out there coaching other teams we're going to play. This is unique for me and it'll be fun. I've shared a couple of stories with the D-line and they know that this is going to be a fun week. To answer your question, yeah, a little bit, for sure.

On how conscious he is of preserving player health when it comes to playing time

We try to sub as much as we can. Number one, everybody works their tail off in practice so if they can go out there and play winning football and championship-level football, we want them to get that opportunity. While doing that, you're building depth. You're keeping some front line guys, some key guys, from being exposed to too many reps early on in the season. Obviously, when you get into the Big Ten and some bigger games, match-up games, you'll see the front-line guys playing several more snaps than they have been the first couple weeks. These games are great to get everybody an opportunity that's worked their tail off all throughout the summer and fall camp. Give them a chance to see what they've gotten better at and kind of go from there.

On how beneficial it'll be to have recruits on campus again

I don't think there's anything like a Michigan night game so it'll be awesome for the first game they're allowed to be here to be a night game in the biggest stadium in the country. That'll be a huge benefit in recruiting.

On the true freshmen defensive linemen

Starting from the outside, Cam Brandt, I'll start with him. Cam Brandt has been a great addition. He can do a lot of different things. He's played from the stand-up two-point to the three-point in our base defense and has given us great depth in there. He's gotten some really good snaps over the last couple of games. Doing well on special teams. Enow Etta, he's done a really nice job. Cam is a little further along with technique and things that he might've been coached in high school. Enow is catching up quickly because it's important to him. He works hard, he's very talented. Those two guys, been very pleased with those two guys. Trey Pierce, he's going to be really, really good. Been force-feeding him, trying to get him out there. He's been out there in both games, got a tackle in the last game, he's really good at block destruction. Needs to work on his pass rush like a lot of incoming freshman do. It's important to him and he works his tail off. Those three guys have played the most. You've got Brooks Bahr, who is a project. We knew he was a project. He learns well, I think he's going to pick it up real well. The other guys are just a little bit further ahead of him in technique but will be a really good player down the road. Koumba is a developmental project as well. Came in from another country so he's gotta learn some things and play consistent and play physical. He's got some good talent and good upside.

On the next layer for Kenneth Grant's game

Obviously, he's playing really, really well right now. I think his ability to just continue to get the snaps and the fine details of playing that position. Coming off the ball a little more consistently and attacking. He's so big and he's so strong and his arms are so long that he's able to get off blocks relatively quickly, which leads to the high-level production that he has. I'd like to see a more consistent get-off and things like that, which will be better for pass rush and better for knocking people back. He knows that. He knows that's something he needs to work on. Once that becomes consistent, he's going to be a wrecking ball out there.

On Steve Morrison

Yes, Steve was on the team, he was a captain. A great player, great human being. He's a really good football coach. Also, Erik Campbell, Soup Campbell, he was a coach when I was here as a GA, we overlapped some. There's a lot of connections with the Bowling Green staff.

On the blitzes designed to leverage the QB into the teeth of the defensive line

Offenses are sophisticated and protections are very sophisticated, it's not like you're going to dial up a lot of pressures where you end up with a free runner to the quarterback. Running backs are really savvy of picking up. They have the depth off the ball to see guys coming and we don't feel like we need to bring a whole bunch of guys with the front guys that we have to try and get a mismatch. We try to hit things with speed and intensity and there's not one time we design something that is designed to let the quarterback out of the pocket. You want to work with levels to the quarterback. When you do that, you have two defensive ends that are up the field and containing through the C-gap to push the quarterback to the inside guys, or pushing them from the inside and they're feeding the edge guys and the edge guys are feeding the D-tackles. Theoretically, that's how it should work together. When you run a twist stunt of some kind and the tackle goes outside and he's the contain and he's pushing it inside to the end who is working the twist game. Every stunt in our game that we design or pass rush that we design is designed to contain the quarterback, force him up and push the pocket inside.

On whether he's viewed the pass rush as effective

I feel like it's been very effective. We can only get better at it as we continue—the theme this week is to execute it at a higher level upfront. We want to execute our pass rush stunts, our pass rush pressure at a much higher level than we did the first two games.

On the continuity on the defensive line

We do a lot of things together, especially when you're putting in pressures and different things. The right hand knows what the left hand is doing. You want to make sure that—if we have a bomb coming off on the right side, something that is aggressive to the right that the left end knows, OK, where is the quarterback going to flush? He's going to flush to your side so make sure you're high. Trying to just be more consistent with meeting together and doing things together so everybody hears what everybody is doing and kind of break off and coach it that way.

On whether Grant and Graham are different players

There's differences. Kenneth will be more on the interior from a zero to a one. In layman's terms, more on the center and the guard while Mason can move out a little wider. You see him over the tackle, maybe sometimes outside the tackle. We don't put Kenneth in that position. Mason, maybe a little quicker off the ball, maybe a little twitched up per se with movements. I think Kenneth can get there but that's not his game right now. Kenneth is more inside and Mason is a little more wider. If they're both in the game together, Kenneth will be in the inside and Mason will be on the outside. If Mason or Kris are together, we can move Mason inside and now Kris is on the outside. There's a lot of flexibility with Mason. The furthest we'd move Kenneth out would be over the guard. That's what the difference would be right now.

On whether he's had a group of players with so much personality

It's a great group, it's a fun group. We have a lot of fun and that's part of this, right? These guys 350 days out of the year trying to get their mind and their body ready for the 15, 16 Saturdays we have an opportunity to play on. There's great personalities, they're fun personalities but they're very professional with how they approach it, which is great. There's enough of the fun side but, OK, when it's time to lock in, it's time to lock in.

On Chris Partridge's recruiting ability

Coach Partridge's addition to our staff has been outstanding, he's a phenomenal football coach. He's a great recruiter. I'm glad he's part of it, we have a really good relationship. Great working relationship. I've learned a lot from him and I hope he's learned some stuff from me and that'll continue. I think he's been great. He's a phenomenal recruiter.

On getting diverse body types in recruiting

We recruit big. We're trying to recruit big, especially along the defensive line. Guys like Kenneth and Mason, Kris. Rayshaun Benny. Those are the big D-tackles that you want. Those guys you want length, you want speed, you want power. We're trying to recruit big. Like the 3-4 defense, you want big guys that can knock people back and play square and get off blocks. Build a wall along the offensive front. I think Chris has gotten a little bit of everything defensively. He knows a big group of talent when he sees it.