On where he has seen Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson grow year over year

Just from a development standpoint and a leadership standpoint, I think those two guys have done an equal job of showing their leadership skills. Not super vocal guys but Roman is talking a more vocal role and Cornelius, you can see him run reps with the younger guys and take them under his wing. It's been a pretty cool sight to see.

On how he's seen them evolve on the field

Just a from a development standpoint, Cornelius, coming back for his fifth year, there are some things he wanted to improve with his game and he's attacked those things during this camp.

On Tyler Morris and Peyton O'Leary's status and who would be in the third WR role

We'll see on Saturday. We'll see who is available on Saturday but we love our group, guys have been working their tails off and excited to see the guys put in the work on Saturday.

On who has impressed

The freshmen, Semaj Morgan, Karmello English and Fredrick Moore, those guys have had a really good camp. Tyler, Darius, Peyton, everyone has stepped up. I'm excited for those guys to get an opportunity on Saturday to showcase what they've done all camp.

On explaining Michigan's route trees

I would say we're very similar to other teams. For us, having a more pro-style offense in a sense that you're using the receivers, tight ends, running backs. We run the same route trees, route concepts, that you do on Sundays, at the NFL level. We will run the same concepts that teams who run spread offenses run. I don't think it varies much. Maybe what personnel you're doing it out of but, for the most part, we're doing what everyone else is doing.

On who stands out on tape for ECU

It's a very aggressive defense. Those guys finished 8-5 last year, had a really good year and got things rolling out of the AAC. Just watching them against some formidable opponents, those guys get after it. Back end is good, two of their safeties are good, their backers are good. Got some great edge guys. For us, they've got our full, undivided, attention. We know that these guys are capable of causing havoc so we're locked in, dialed in and ready to execute the gameplan.

On not being able to host recruits for two weeks impacts recruiting

I feel like we have great relationships with our guys. Just keep—Michigan football. They love Michigan football, they love what it stands for and that's what we're selling.

On what the freshmen receivers have brought to camp

What I love about them, they love football and I love their approach, the way they attack football every day. All three of them came from great high school football programs. Those guys understand the commitment to success. They understand—show up every day, you learn and you try to learn from mistakes that you have made. Every day you see growth and that's what is super encouraging as a coach. They've got the trust of the coaches and the players. Just keep growing, they're still young. Every week, every day, every opportunity they have, just keep building their confidence up and let it roll.

On whether the freshmen got more reps in camp

Not different than most camps but, yeah, we did have some guys down. They've taken upon themselves—we're not saying, oh, these are freshmen. They went out there and they've executed things. It's been great to watch those guys.

On Tyler Morris

Tyler is a smart football player, he's savvy, he's strong. He has an aggressive mentality. Bal is in the air, he wants to attack it. He's a route technician and he's going to mix it up in the run game. Tyler has ascended to be a great receiver. He does everything that's asked of him.

On the Ronnie Bell comparisons to Morris

Especially with the 8, obviously with Ronnie leaving and putting T-Mo on 8. It's like, oh, he look like RB a little bit. Tyler is his own person, he wants to grow to be Tyler Morris and that's how we treat him. Tyler has done a fantastic job.

On whether he feels like the receivers are overlooked

For us, that's something we don't talk about. I don't think it really matters. Show up and show out. I'm sure the guys, I know they do, they have individual accolades that they want to achieve. Ultimately, it's a team thing. They know the more the team wins, the more success that the individuals may have towards the end of the year. That's not something we talk about. The guys understand that the goal is to go out there and be the best version of themselves every day, every week. Hopefully Saturday we can showcase that.

On whether he will take on more responsibility with Harbaugh and Moore suspended

We all do. We all pick up that role. Our team, our head coach, Coach Harbaugh has done a phenomenal job developing our team. Not just the players but the coaches. We all understanding, we take on his creed. We're tough just like our coaches. We're enthusiastic about everything and players see that. One thing I know the players in our room specifically have talked about is we want to make our coach proud. We want to make coach proud. Same thing with Coach Harbaugh, same thing with Coach Moore. We love those two guys, two fantastic leaders. As a coaching staff, you up the game, right? The players, those guys are going to come out, first game of the year, they're excited to go out there and showcase themselves.

On where he's seen the passing game grow and how different JJ looks now

JJ, he's a year older. A year wiser. JJ, I said it when I had an interview with Jon Jansen, I thoight JJ was the best quarterback in college football. I'm saying that because I've watched him. Totally believe in him and he gets the passing game rolling. Obviously, as coaches, you want to put guys in the best situations but there's no doubt in my mind that JJ is one of the best leaders I have been around. As far as being a playmaker, he's showcased that day in and day out. As receivers, we stepped our game up. Saturday, I'm hopeful that when we get our opportunity, everyone in the passing game will start off w

On how the chemistry has improved with the receivers and JJ

It's looked good. It looks good in practice, it's just a matter of getting out there Saturday and executing. Everything has been good. JJ, he's been awesome. He's had a fantastic camp. The receivers have done a really good job this camp. Just a matter of putting it all together on Saturday.

On Darrius Clemons

Same thing. Darrius is doing a good job as well. I think everyone is excited. The freshmen had a good camp and the guys (Wilson and Johnson) probably played a little more, the guys you mentioned earlier. Some of the other guys had little things they were working through. I think that was just a little excitement, oh, the freshmen are off to a good start. DC has done a fantastic job coming back. He's ready to roll.

On how Colston Loveland compare to the tight ends he's played with

Colston is the full package. Coach Newsome has done a wonderful job in his development. Just watching all these guys. Being a true sophomore, watching as a freshman, you're trying to figure things out and then towards the latter part of the season it's the ah-ha moment. I figured it out. Now, just learn from it. Same thing I mentioned earlier, the one thing I love about this football team is the leadership. Obviously, you have your six captains that you selected but everyone is a leader in their own right. Yesterday, watching Colston come to some of the young receivers and just talk to them about a few things, man, this is awesome to see. That's how we're going to grow as a football team. The tight ends, Coach Newsome has done a fantastic job with those guys. Excited to see those guys get rolling as well.

On Ronnie Bell making the 49ers roster

We talk every week. After every game, every week. Proud. Super proud of him. Obviously, getting drafted late, having his back against the wall going into camp. Ronnie is Ronnie, right? We've seen that over the course of the last five years. Give Ronnie an opportunity, it doesn't matter who he is up against, he's got that dog mentality. He's going to go out there and make plays. He's going to go out there and block, whatever you gotta do, he's going to get it done. Fortunately for him, he was able to get that done this camp and that's why he was able to make the 53.

On the freshmen earning trust

Just knowing them, obviously having recruited all three, you go watch their senior years of high school football and watch the success that they had. Go look at the level of competition that they played, those guys, two out of the three came in the winter for spring ball. Those guys have unbelievable character and that's first and foremost and those guys love football and they're competitors. When you have those traits, it's a matter of a coaching standpoint, how much can they retain? What is the best position to put these guys in to be successful and they want it. These guys want it more than anything. They don't look at themselves as freshmen, they look at themselves as football players. Obviously, we know, being a freshman comes with, you know, you're going to make mistakes. Those guys are striving for perfection day in and day out. Those guys give me more, I want more, feed me more. Hey, coach, they're coming in, texting late at night, just asking for more information. That's the qualities of a champion.

On the recruiting trail and the run-first mentality

The biggest thing is, this camp, we've had a few NFL scouts come in and address the team. One of the things you talk about is, everyone looks at production. Oh, the guy who gets the most catches, that's who is going to be the first one drafted. That's really not the case. It's the guy that has those traits that can marry up to the next level. When we're recruiting a kid, it's more or less about what Michigan can do for you, what you can do for Michigan. What the degree holds. The Michigan football program, playing for a prestigious program, playing in front of 110,000 people. That's what we're selling. The history states itself. You look at Coach's track record, we're one of the top five programs since coach has been here with guys getting drafted. I want to say 70% of the roster since coach has been here has been on a team, a 53-man roster or a practice squad. It doesn't matter if you're a kicker, a receiver, a quarterback, it doesn't matter. You're going to get that opportunity to play at the next level while at Michigan. That's something—we're selling that but also life after football. What can Michigan do for you?

On the internet outage impacting the team

Hot spots. Got hot spots, man. Now, you've got to find creative ways. Don't let something minor become a distraction. It humbles you a little bit. You're so internet-dependent. For us, as coaches, players for that matter, use your hot spot and try to get your work done. You might stay a little longer than normal but we have to find creative ways. We've worked around it. I think it's working now, right?

On Kendrick Bell

He's a freak athlete. He has some of the same qualities that Ronnie does. When you watch him, he was a state champ long jumper, state champ high jumper, he averaged 15 points per game in basketball. His twin brother, I forget what school his twin brother signed for, Southeast Missouri? The Bell genes. It's just a matter of him learning the position. He's been a quarterback primarily his entire life. Just learning the position. You can tell, he has a bright future. If he does want to stick at receiver, we welcome him with open arms. He's done some exciting things like, whoa, he's a Bell.

On how Donovan Edwards evolve from his prior injuries

It's great. It's like, please, can we play a football game? He's so eager and excited to get going. It's like, alright, let's line it up and get this guy going. Donovan has been Donovan, he's been great. Super enthusiastic. Donovan comes in with a smile bigger than life and he brings the juice. He brings the juice to our team. Donovan is ready to go, he's had a fantastic camp. It's time to go now.

On whether he knew he could play injured

He may or may not have had the same, very similar, in high school that he played through. I've seen it, obviously. We were together for his four years of high school. I've seen him battle through some things and there's no denying that kid, you're going to have to physically remove him from not having to play. Obviously, a 70-75% Donovan Edwards is better than most guys at full strength.

On Karmello English

He's smart. I alluded to the fact that all three boys came from successful high school programs. Obviously, you guys know where Semaj came from, Fredrick Moore won a state championship his senior year and Karmello plays in one of the toughest leagues in Alabama. His high school head football coach was a former college coach. From a development standpoint, there's a lot of college schemes and terminology. He was able to adapt pretty quickly. As I was saying with a lot of these guys, to come in and be ready to compete right away.

On Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry

They've had great camps as well. Coming from that side of the ball, coaching the safeties and had recruited both of those guys, those guys are what you thought they were when you recruited them. Just tough football players, super smart. I mentioned a minute ago, just recruited great kids from great programs. Both of those kids came from great football programs. Sometimes it's a matter of when I get my opportunity, what am I doing to seize that moment? Those guys have had great camps.