Ohio State suffered its third straight loss to Michigan on Saturday after falling by a score of 30-24 to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Here is everything head coach Ryan Day had to say after the defeat:

On his view of the McCord interception to Rod Moore on OSU's last offensive play

Advertisement

They were in a zone coverage and we needed a touchdown there, we're inside of 30 seconds. It looked like he (McCord) got hit and they made a nice play. It's kind of hard to describe. (I'm) just sick. You work the whole year (for this game) and we came up short.

On not going for it on 4th down at the end of the 1st half and opting for a FG, and not going for another 4th-and-1 early in the game

I felt like at 52 yards, it was worth a field goal there. If you don't get it on 4th-and-2, 4th-and-3, you get no points. And I felt like it was worth the opportunity to kick the field goal at least. If we come up short there then it's a turnover on downs, so I felt like it was the right move. Then, early in the game we are at midfield, didn't want to give them any momentum. Felt like we could pin them down, play defense.

On the explanation he received from the officials that allowed the Roman Wilson TD to stand

It was called on the field a touchdown. And because of that, it was upheld, and I didn't quite understand how that was. But that's what they said.

On Michigan's 7-minute drive toward the end of the game

They did a good job running the ball and we ended up getting off at the end to give our offense a chance there. But too much time off the clock there. We have to get a stop and get off the field.

On losing the rushing and turnover battle

In this game, you have to win the rushing yards and you have to win the turnover battle. And we did not do either of those things. So, if that's not going to happen, we're not going to win this game.

On his message to his team after the loss

I try to keep what we talk about in the locker room to ourselves. But we're all disappointed. We know what this game means to so many people. And to come up short is certainly crushing. Not only just because you invest your whole year into it, but we know at Ohio State what this game means. There's a locker room in there that's devastated. It wasn't because of lack of effort. But again, we didn't win the rushing yards, we didn't win the turnover battle. So, you're not going to win a game.

On the battle in the trenches and the spurts of success for OSU in the run game

There was one drive in particular where I thought we were really rocking off the ball and we were doing a good job. I feel like when you go into this game, you have to win the rushing yards, and that didn't happen. I don't know what the final numbers were, but they had more than we did. And that's a big part of controlling the game, and also the turnover battle. I would like to say it's more than that, but I'm not sure it is.

On the McCord first quarter interception

Not a good start. You want to have a quick start. Had an inside slant and he (Will Johnson) made a nice play. It looked like he had inside leverage there, and I think Kyle just kind of fired it in there and he made the play. It's a bang-bang play. I'll have to look at the film to find exactly what happened on the play, but that was what I saw.

On whether he believes OSU is a playoff team

I haven't thought that far. Just playing in this game, you're so focused on this game. I'd have to kind of process that. I think we have a very good team. I believe in our players, I think we have a veteran team. I think we have a team that is solid in all three phases. I'd have to kind of see what else is out there honestly, I was so focused on this game. I appreciate the question, I just don't have a great answer for you right now. I do believe this team can play with anyone in the country.

On where OSU goes from here