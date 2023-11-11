On the last 24 hours

Play for yourselves, play for the team and play for Michigan. That's the constant message. Just play for everybody you've always played for, think about this game as you in the backyard with your boys or with your friends and just win. This was a tournament game for us, a playoff game for us, so we knew we had to do whatever we needed to do to win. It's been a crazy 24 hours but, at the same time, our team was built for this. Our staff was built for this. We're all built for it.

On the running game

We got two of the best backs in the country. At the end of the day, we do whatever it takes to win. Sometimes it's throwing the ball, sometimes it's running the ball. We're going to do whatever we can in that game. We thought as we got into the game, obviously, the run game became a priority and our guys up front really asserted themselves to be dominant. Those guys ran super hard, I was really excited about that.

On his postgame interview

I'm a pretty calm guy but there's a lot of emotions. Being here six years, feeling like this place is home, what Coach Harbaugh has done for me, he's given me the opportunity to be here. This whole university, these players, these fans, this place is like home to me. Home to my family. It's very deep. I wear my heart on my sleeve, working extremely hard as we all do. It meant a lot for us to get this win in this situation. Make it about the players, we have elite players. Elite university.

On whether he knew this morning that Jim Harbaugh wasn't going to coach

We were ready for it, didn't know at that moment. We were ready at any point that it could happen or it could not happen. We just prepared as a team, as a unit and adjust how we needed to.

On whether the postgame interview was an emotional release

(Laughs) Yeah, I think it was all built up. Was thinking about our players and how hard they've worked through all thus craziness and all the situations that's been going on. How hard they have worked and the realization of that coming to fruition and watching it come to fruition against a great football team. That football team is really good. Defensively, offensively, special teams. In all three phases. They're as elite as they come. For us to come in this environment and win was huge. Just thinking about coach, man, love that man with all my heart. Such a great person, great human, great coach. Just wanted to do it for him.

On when he was notified that the order didn't come through

Right here when we were at the stadium. The players, they were ready. It's crazy, this team is different. They're built very different. We let them know that coach wasn't going to be there and they know there was a possibility that he wasn't. We told them here, they were ready to go. They didn't flinch.

On who he leaned on to help him

Jesse on defense, when the defense was up, let Jesse coach the defense. If he needed to use a timeout, he did. Mike Hart would relief and let me know if I needed anything offensively so it was very cohesive. The whole staff, we just did such a great job together.

On Blake Corum and the blockers

Blake and Dono, it was positive gain after positive gain. I would say sometimes those three and fours turn into 15, 16 and, all of a sudden, it's a 40-yarder. That's what it was. It came to fruition. As far as up front, man, I'm proud of those guys up front. They've taken a lot of ridicule and saying we haven't ran the ball well or done this. They really asserted themselves this week in practice. I think you can tell they took a lot of pride in it. Adding 7 offensive lineman thing was a little wrinkle that we kind of had for a while. Decided that this would be the game to do it. Myles and Trente came in there for some significant snaps and did a really good job for us.

On how surprised he was to see PSU go for the two-point conversion early in the game

The early one I was pretty surprised with but the later one I thought they would go for it there. The earlier one was the decision that they made and I'm glad our defense is our defense.

On what point was he told he would be head coach just in case

Coach has always alluded to that. He alluded earlier in the week, don't remember the exact point was. But he told me, hey, if something happens, you'd be the guy. For us, it's just a team. Regardless if it was me or somebody else, the team is the most important piece of it. This football team is bigger than one person. Really didn't matter and we were ready to go.

On responding to the narrative that Michigan has only won because it cheated

Yeah, I'm not going to comment on that.

On how he will look back on this day

I think the biggest thing for me is to live in the moment. Stay here, stay in the now. Continue to just—anything that comes in our way, look at the next step. Don't look at down the road, you can't control everything. Take every day a second at a time, a day at a time. Adversity is going to come, what are you going to do with the adversity? Are you going to shock them or—I think our kids really did that today.

On the defense

Everybody, those guys fly around. I won't argue but I'd say they are the best defense in the country. They play fast up front, we see it in practice. Pain in the butt to block, it's hard to get open. Everybody on defense and coach Jesse Minter, man, and that staff, they do an unbelievable job scheming up every week. It's a group effort of players and coaches, they make that thing run.

On whether he thinks the team might've played with a little more edge

I think the big thing coach told us last night, he told them to play angry. We want them to play angry, we want them to play with that fire and they did. I didn't think it was anything, didn't think it was a vengeance thing. It was a, hey, let's go play for Michigan. Let's go play for each other and let's go play fast and let's play physical.

On the resilience of the team

I think it just describes who they are. They're a special group of kids. Special group of coaches. We've got a one-track mind. We'll go home, heal up and get ready for Maryland. We obviously know what's ahead after that but we're just taking it one game at a time and that's all we're going to do.

On what he's most proud about

How they block out everything. They just keep pushing, keep working. We know everybody in that locker room and in that building is for us, with us and that's all we're worried about.

On how he gets players to block out the noise

They know what the end goal is. They understand how hard they've worked to get to this point and they're not going to let anything get in the way or distract them for where we need to get to.