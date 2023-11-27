On the emotions of the team when Zak Zinter was injured

Sad, heartbroken but also joyful to watch his family members, his brothers, be there for him. Wasn't surprised at all that they were all out there but it was a scene you don't ever want to deal with because of the situation. Just continued prayers for him and I know our players are doing the same.

On anything he took away from his head coaching experience that will make him a better coordinator

Really, all I want to do is try to beat Iowa. I haven't thought about any of that, what those last weeks—just wanted to help the program and do exactly what I have to do to help the players in those positions. Really just focused on Iowa right now.

On his conversation with Jim Harbaugh after the game

He just said you called it how you thought you should, every decision was the right one. Said I was a stone-cold killer. I just can't thank him enough for this opportunity and to be at this university. It was a great conversation in that term but we were also talking about Zak. A lot of it was pushed more towards him and at the moment we were thinking about Zak and his family.

On whether Harbaugh had any pointers for him after the game

More so thinking about Zak. The game was emotional, we were happy for our kids and our players but we were thinking about the student-athlete that got hurt.

On Trente Jones

I told the offensive line when we started the season and I tell them every year it's not going to be 5 guys that help us to where we need to go. It's not going to be 6, we're going to need 10. Those guys just prepare every week like they're on the first group. Everybody knows they're next man up, whoever it is, whatever position. We play different positions, we switch guys around. Going to be important just like it'll be important if somebody else got into the game. He's prepared and he's ready for the role.

On whether the OL group at the end of the game will be the one he has moving forward

Yeah, we'll see. We obviously have other guys and we'll be ready. Feel comfortable and finished off the game on a really good note, especially running the football for that long of a drive in the fourth quarter. Felt good about how we finished.

On snaps Karsen Barnhart takes at guard

Some but he's Mr. Versatile and he can do that in a second. It's crazy because he can go right to left, inside to outside. Credit to him and his studying and what he does. Physically, how capable he is to do all that. Glad we've got him.

On what he's learned about himself

Probably just need to continue what I've been doing, trust the process. Not try to look too far ahead and be in the moment. I continue to do that. There was a moment before the game, it was like a beautiful calm. The crowd was singing Seven Nation Army and just looked at the players and said, man, I've got full trust in them. We're all good. Trust the plan, trust the process. Tell the players the same thing so, as coaches, we have to do the same thing, too.

On whether the TCU loss and how impacts the experience in the room

Really don't think about that game anymore. Kind of just the past. We just know what we've done to get to this point and what the goals are. That's what we're worried about.

On whether there's a benefit to have two head coaches in the room game planning

I'm going to let him be him, this is his team and I'm just going to do what I need to do and my job is to help this team. If he asks me for a suggestion, like he normally does, then I will. If he doesn't and he makes the decision, he makes the decision. I think all that stuff helps but, at the end of the day, this is Coach Harbaugh's team. Just going to support him and do whatever we need to do to win.

On rushing offense and defense vs. Ohio State

I think on offense we stayed patient, we were physical. There wasn't a lot of explosive but there was enough. We had three explosive runs and they hadn't given up a lot. They hadn't given up an explosive play of 20 yards all year. We had that. Thought we stayed patient, stayed the course. As the game went on, our guys got stronger. Our defense just answered the bell when they needed to. They had the one drive where they went down and ran the ball. After that, it was over. Just a testament to our kids and how prepared they were.

On any messages he got after the game that was special to him

It was a lot of them. Just so many. The Desmond's, the Charles', the Rich Eisen's. Taylor. More importantly, my family. Just hearing from my family. My mom was at the game so hugging her after the game and seeing my two little girls was probably the coolest thing. My little daughter said, 'Daddy, we won!' I just said yes, we did. Went home and had to read to her. She wasn't really worried about the game after that.

On how much he appreciates Jim Harbaugh being back

Oh, man, I love it. I can't wait. Can't wait for the opportunity to have him back on the field. To have the players see their leader and the staff to see their leader there. Going to make it that much sweeter.

On what it feels like to have a good day as a playcaller

It felt like practice because that's how the players practice. They just were so ready, even from last week at this time on Monday, they had walkthroughs and they were so dialed in. We had a ten-hour install and we were in there for 30 minutes talking about the plays and the guys just came out locked in ready to go and it carried over from Tuesday, to Wednesday, to Thursday and that's how the game went. It was awesome. Just trusting the players. I told them it was going to be the most aggressive game I wanted to call. It was for them. They deserve it.

On news on Will Johnson's staus and how long it might be

Not yet.

On Iowa

Discipline, tough, physical. They don't hurt themselves, they don't make mistakes. They make you execute at a high level and they create chaos in simple ways. We've got to do a really good job of taking care of the football and executing at a high level and try to match that physicality that they bring, they do a good job with it, obviously. Coach Ferentz has done a great job with the program and Phil Parker is an amazing DC. Just phenomenal defense and they stifle people. Make you execute at a high level and that's what we gotta go do.

On whether there was a moment after the game where he exhaled

Yeah, when I got home. Right before I sat down on that bean bag (to read to his daughters).Just like, phew, OK, now I'm back. Still hadn't hit me what had happened in the game. It was such a surreal experience in that moment. Thankful for it.

On when it finally hit him

Probably the next morning. I woke up.

On J.J. McCarthy's health

I think he's better. I think he showed that when he took off and ran down the sideline, ran past those guys. He's feeling good.

On what a Michigan Man means to him

As far as being a legend, that's coach, that's not me. Just think family, pride, toughness, togetherness. Someone that is going to be there for you, that always has your back and will do anything to make sure this program is going in the right direction in the right ways. Love this program, love this university. It's an honor for him to say that but we've got some goals to hit.

On Colston Loveland and AJ Barner

They're crucial. Said from the beginning of the season, they're such match-up problems. It's like, where's Waldo, you've got to find them. You gotta put eyes on them and then you have to figure out how to cover them or figure out how to attack in the run game so you can put them all in different places. They're just so vital. They're both tough, they're both physical and they're also both elite athletes. Both huge, they can run, they can catch, they can make yards after catch. Most of all, they're phenomenal kids and they're just special to be around. Glad we've got both of them.

On whether any part of him wishes both Cade McNamara and Erick All would be playing

More so their health, not really a competitive want to beat them or anything. Just want both kids to be healthy. Never want to see anybody hurt, regardless of who it is. Just wish they were both on the field playing.

On whether it would've been fun to see them on the other side of the field

Yeah, it's always cool to see kids that you know compete. Wish them a speedy recovery and hope that they're both well. Can't wait to see them on Saturday.