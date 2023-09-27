On the lower amount of snaps impacting getting the younger players in the game

That's definitely part of it but at the end of the day we just want to win so whatever the snap count is, whatever time is left on the clock, as long as we're ahead, we're good. That's the only thing we're concerned about.

On the offensive line

I see just a lot of camaraderie, I see the glue starting to stick a little bit more and guys are starting to feel each other out. Really the inside three, you can see that mesh and with the tackles, whatever combination with the tackles, you can see those guys sticking together and feeling it out as well. It looks like it's coming together. I thought this last game they played really, really well overall as a group. Played fundamentally sound in the run game and did a lot of really good things. I know there's always things to clean up but those guys are really coming together.

On what he looks for in an offensive line

You see the physicality when you put on the film, guys are finishing and you see people putting other people on their back. You see the domination, you see the line surge up front and then you see the continuity and the communication and you hear when I talk to them. What I see on film is what I'm getting out of their mouth on the sideline and when we get into the meetings. You can see that growth and it's taken steps every year, it always does. Especially when you've got five guys working as one, it takes some time to really hone in. You can see that in the game experience, those guys are really coming together.

On whether he saw it in the past week

Yeah, there's not really one. It's a combination. Just seeing the last drive, we ran the ball 10 times. Started at the 19 and went to the 26-yard line. You could see the violence, the physicality and the mentality of who we are and what we can do. Just excited to see what we can do the rest of the time.

On getting J.J. McCarthy to focus on being good but not overbearing with pressure

I think when you're the starting quarterback at Michigan, you tend to have pressure. He just needs to not put it on himself, which he did the last game. Thought he played extremely well, his best one that he's played. Really, that's a kid with very high expectations of himself as we have high expectations of him. Putting too much pressure, at the end of the day, he's just gotta go out there and be himself. That's all we need him to do.

On the backup quarterback position

Still working on it. Right now, it looks like it'll be Tuttle but we'll still work on it and see how it goes.

On gap runs vs. zone runs

Just mixing. Try not to be too predictable with neither and we're pretty balanced. Run-scheme wise and really pass run, I think we're at 75 to 72 run to pass. We're pretty balanced right now with the selection of run to pass and we're balanced in our scheme. We're just going to use whatever schemes we see fit for that game to attack that front and that coverage and how they're going to fit their fronts.

On when he decides to pull out a trick play

I love trick plays, the kids love it. At the end of the day, it's just like they're in the backyard. When you see the excitement when you present it to them, it makes you even happier. I can't really tell you when I decide to call those plays but those are going to be a part of what we do. It's fun. It tests the eye discipline of the team that we're playing. Continue to do those in different ways and we'll see when the next one pops up.

On Semaj Morgan

He's always been a super confident kid. The maturity you could see grow, really, in training camp over the summer when we had some time with the guys. He's always a guy that's been a playmaker coming from high school and then now. He's done a great job from a standpoint of off the field, really, is where he's grown the most. Meeting more, being in the building more, attacking the film room, those are things you can really see. It went over to the field. The things he did in the game are the things that he did in fall training camp so there was not surprise when he went in there and he made those plays.

On the younger receivers

I've seen a lot of guys step up in good situations and they're still to be battle-tested. We've got a long way to go to get to that point where we need to. Those guys have done a really good job to this point but we'll still need guys to step up and make a lot of plays.

On the offensive line near the goal line

I think it's just the mentality of who the kids are and who we want to be. There's a point where we know we're running it and you have to stop us. That's the mentality that we take. Sometimes I think you can overthink it. With our guys, you don't need to. With the mentality that we have and the way Blake is running the football, sometimes you need to attack and get downhill.

On the rotation at the tackle positions

He had a little thing that he was working through and came back in, working through it. We'll have practice today and will be fine. LD has just proved he's such a good player and he's been so reliable, he's just improved every week. Had to give him the opportunity and he did really well so we'll continue to rotate those guys, work those guys in. It always helps to keep guys fresh. When I played, we rotated 8 or 9 guys so I think that's really going to help. We're going to need everybody. We'll need 10 guys to take us where we need to be.

On what went into sticking with the starting five OL and LaDarius Henderson rotating

Practice reps, what you saw in practice. The confidence that he grew in practice and when he does get an opportunity to go into the games, he flourished and did a great job. The eye in the sky never lies. We don't try to predict where the depth chart is going to go. We let practice and the games dictate the job. Now we trust him and those opportunities, to put him in the game and let him be successful.

On whether the physicality has given them a psychological edge over opponents

I think that's who we are, I think that's who Michigan is. Built on blue-collar, built on toughness. Not gonna comment or speculate on anything (Ryan Day) said, I just know who we are and what we wanna do. I know that's what people see. If they don't see, it's our job and the players' to show them. That's what we pride ourselves on and we're just going to continue to build ourselves that way.

On Nebraska's defense

Big, strong upfront. Experienced guys that have played a lot of football that do multiple things front-wise, coverage-wise. It'll be a great challenge in a great environment for us. Those guys play really well. They're really, really stout against the run, I think they're like number one in rush defense in the country so it's a great challenge for the players. They're really excited about it. Excited to go play in that environment.

On whether it's vital to get Donovan Edwards involved in the passing game when the run game is struggling

Yeah, I think just because he's a playmaker. We'll find him different ways of getting him the football. When you've got a guy like Blake and him, it gives you a chance to have that one-two punch and we'll continue to work that thing in. Donovan, to his credit, he's been super stout. He's been great, he's worked his tail off and he might've had his best practice of the season yesterday. The kid is just working his tail off and we're just excited for what he's going to do these next couple of games.

On Trente Jones' snaps

He's done a really good job. Really just a product of, scheme-wise, what we thought we could give and the unsure of the fronts they'd give us. He's done a great job when he's in there. He'll continue to have a role as we go through.

On Grant Newsome as a potential offensive line coach

Grant is a star. I was telling him I hope he hires me one day. He's unbelievable since he was a GA working with me. He just works his tail off tirelessly. He's super smart. Very engaging. Knows how to teach, a great teacher. Knows how to relate, obviously, because he's a younger guy but he does a great job of teaching and attacking all the different things. Especially because he's got the toughest position. The tight ends are one of the toughest positions to coach because all the things you gotta do. You gotta know the run game, you gotta know protections, you gotta know pass concepts so he does an unbelievable job and excited for him and his future, what he's going to do.

On how he learns to balance both jobs

I think the biggest piece is that I've learned to delegate a little bit. I haven't ever been a big delegator, I was always trying to do stuff on my own and I've learned I can't do that all the time if I want to be successful calling plays, coordinating and coaching the position. The staff is awesome. The help that I have from—talk about Coach Newsome, Coach Bellamy, Coach Hart, Coach Campbell, all the GAs, all the analysts, they're phenomenal and the staff helps me so much. That allows me to coach the O-line, have the emphasis on that but focus on the whole gameplan and make sure we have that the right way.

On preparing for a hot day in Nebraska

We hydrate. We'll use Glick. Mentally, our guys are prepared for things to happen. It could snap tomorrow and they wouldn't mind it. The big guys are always the biggest adjustments because they don't like being hot anyways but they'll get over it. Once it's game time, the adrenaline and all that happens, the weather doesn't matter at that point.

On cramping being an issue

Yeah, hydration is a huge piece of it. I know Abigail—our guys are always hydrated anyway. They're over-hydrated regardless of what the weather is because you can cramp in cold weather. Those guys do a really good job with that and we'll just be pushing that even more.

On the 7-on-7 offensive football games and where it started

It started in 2021 when I first started coaching the O-line. I came out and they were throwing the ball around and they wanted to play 7-on-7. You see them, they're huge, they're children. They're literally kids. They rave about these games on Fridays. I had to temper it down and change rules, make rules, because it go to where Myles Hinton is out there diving on the ground. No diving rule, no jumping rules now. You can't jump out of the cylinder, you can't go above 75% of the speed. It's an awesome deal, let's their mind go. Be free, have fun before we get to focus on Friday. We do that every Friday. They enjoy it, they love it and I can't take it away. They do a really good job of it.

On a highlight reel play from the 7-on-7

Probably the best player overall the past two years has been Ryan Hayes. Ryan was elite last year. No one could cover him, he won MVP. This year, it's been a back-and-forth battle. Team Keegan is up 2-1 right now against Team Zinter, those are the two teams. We'll see what happens this week. Actually, it's 3-1. 3-1, yeah. Team Zinter has gotta go a little bit to get this thing going.



On the second drive and play sequencing

I thought it was awesome. Really, the biggest piece was the execution by the kids. They did a really good job on that drive. It was all the way down from the 5 yard line to a touchdown so those guys did an excellent job of executing the plays that were called and I felt the staff did a great job of things we had to organize and fix. Just fun to watch. Fun to watch execution happen on the field just as it is in practice.

On the play sequencing

Was told a long time ago that a good coordinator has an offense that tells a story. You always try to do that in certain ways. That's about all I'll get into on that.

On whether he thinks it's harder for offensive line coaches to rise the ranks

I guess it could be. I think as long as you work hard and you put your head down and do what you're supposed to do, those opportunities present themselves. I think people see most coordinators are quarterback coaches. I think as long as you don't have that basement mindset and you really open up to doing other things and learning other positions and learning everything, then you can do whatever you want to do.

On what he's delegating

Not real specifically, we have a certain way we do the gameplan in certain areas. People are responsible for certain things and we all talk about it together so it's a collective deal. Just more of everybody being involved and having a hand in the hole offense.