On what he thought of Roman Wilson's touchdown grab

He's been practicing like that ever since we got back from the bowl game. Roman's kind of had a different conviction about him. He's been very competitive. He's trying to catch everything they throw to him, he's trying to learn how to get open on different coverages or different techniques that people are showing him or that we show him. I wasn't surprised, he's made catches like that since the spring and in the summertime. It was spectacular. It was one that you remember forever. It was a great play. Great concentration, great finish, all them things that coach talks about. He executed the play and he found a way to execute it. That's all we preach every day.

On appreciating an injured player's toughness and also limiting reps

Each person is different. What they can take mentally is really the biggest thing. It's not so much the physical limitations, the trainers tell us what physically. Now it's trying to get int their psyche, trying to understand how I can push, how I can back up, how I sound like I'm pushing and maybe not pushing them. Maybe he thinks I'm not pushing but really I am trying to give him some encouragement. Each player is different. Rod is a tough guy, so he's going to go out there and try to do as much as he can and if he feels like he can't go anymore, he knows that I'll see that before he makes that determination. He's been battling through, he's been taking care of his body. A little encouragement from time to time when he gets a little fatigued from what he's working on, just needs that little extra push. That's all. You have to find different ways to do it. Some guys you can be blunt and others you've got to be gentle with it. At the end of they day, they know their bodies so it's not my job to go out there and say what you can and can't do. If you tell me, you can't do it, you can't do it. If you think you can try it, just try a little bit. Take a little bit more. Well, add a little bit more to it. Before you know it, most of the time they're doing a lot more than what they thought they were able to do.

On Mike Sainristil

He and I spoke yesterday, his on-the-field showing, or display, or demonstration, is exactly what you want in a senior, a leader, a captain. Any football player to show that example of. He plays hard, he lines up right, he communicates, he plays with passion. I told him now it's time for you to be that coach on the field. Now it's time for you to put your arm around a guy or now it's time for you to pull somebody to the side and say, hey, that's not how we do things. You can finish the play a little bit better than what you did. Nobody will have anything to say to him because he finishes every play. Every play he finishes. It could be a walk through and you better hold onto that ball because he's coming. His example of what he puts on the field speaks loudly enough so when he does pull a guy to the side, which I'm talking to him about doing a little more. We do have a lot of young guys playing, we played 29 guys last week, so we've got a lot of guys playing. It's good for some of those young guys to understand what's expected and not with what they're comfortable with. He's done a really good job with that, mentoring the guys. It was his birthday yesterday and he played hard and he represents us extremely well.

On Sainristil mentoring

The one thing around here is Coach Harbaugh likes people for who they are, so Mikey is not the guy to bite people, then don't bite. If he is, bite. Just continue to set the bar a different way. As a coach, as a player, as a husband, as anybody in life, you gotta keep finding ways to reinvent yourself so you can get the better version of you. So that's what i tell our guys. What's the best version of you? Have you seen it yet? No, nobody has. Let's keep working on that. Let's keep elevating so that's all I challenge them to do. Whether it's speaking up or whether it's practice habits in the meeting room or it's being a good brother to your teammates, whatever he prefers. I think we'll get the best out of him.

On what he's seen from the defense so far that he thinks can carry over regardless of opponent

I think we've been doing a really good job running to the ball. Our effort and angles have been a lot better this year than what they were last year. We're tackling better, we want to keep improving on tackling but it's a lot better. We're disrupting the ball, I think we have two forced fumbles last week. I think we didn't have any the year before. We're getting to the ball, we're intercepting the ball. At every level, somebody is effecting the ball. Our communication has been unbelievable. If you take those fundamentals, we call them our pillars, you take those into every game and every situation, we have a great chance of being successful. We want to continue to rely on those and when we add little nuances regardless of who we're playing, the guys can still continue to run to the ball, have great angles, disrupt the ball, destroy blocks and have great communication. If you watch our D-line, our front seven, that run wall—they're doing a great job staying square, using your hands, staying in your primary gaps and that allows us in the secondary to do things that we weren't able to do all the time. We're free a lot of the time to make open-field tackles without taking on blocks. We're all working hand in hand. The run works together and the pass game with the front end and the back end. If we continue to do that I think we'll get better every game, every week, regardless of the opponent.

On the EDGE players dropping into coverage

We all teach other. I do as much as I can to help those guys understand the drops and stuff, it's not something they do all the time. They've done a really good job. We were just watching a clip yesterday, Mikey plays nickel but in our base our SAMs are in a position sometimes they same position he's in, sometimes the same technique. They had a great example, I clipped it and I'm going to show it to the guys today about how staying big, not just reacting to the mesh or the quarterback. When it became a play-action pass, he was able to get in the way of the dig so he couldn't hit the dig behind him. We all recognize things and want to work on them. Yesterday we had a DB rushing off the edge and his angle wasn't right. He doesn't do it every day so, guess what, we're going to show him one of the edge rushers, how they collapse the edge, stay square, don't let the quarterback outside. We all learn from each other, teach from each other. It's been great. Helping those guys out, definitely my primary job and concern with anybody in the secondary and stopping the run all work hand in hand so everybody is equally responsibility for our success or the success we don't have.

On Will Johnson

All those guys, you talk about the injuries, they were biting at the bit to come back. It's not like guys were sitting around trying to protect themselves or anything like that. To speak for Will, he was there the whole time. I kind of monitor how much I want to put him in the game. It was a little bit his comfort level and a little bit of getting exposure. I wanted to get him a few plays before we hit Big Ten play and that's what we were able to do. Since then, he's been playing I think 30 snaps or so. We haven't been on the field a lot so that's helped him as well. Now, with the depth that was developed before he came back, before Rod and Makari and all those guys were able to sustain playtime, now we've got enough depth where I can rotate guys in to help them. That's what you look for. I tell people all the time, when I recruit young men, you want to go somewhere that they're developing you. What does that mean? You don't get better if you don't play. Now, yes, you gotta know your playbook, gotta know your assignment, you gotta be somebody I can trust out there. I know there's certain things you're not going to be great on, I'm going to keep working on that. In the mean time, the more depth we can develop, that helps Will Johnson. That helps Mikey. That helps Mikey, that helps all those guys who are starting and it helps you because you learned how to do it with the best player in that position in the country. Now we all continue to get better. Now we've got a lot of depth out there and I can rotate guys randomly and not worry about who is out there on the field because everybody understands the expectation.

On what he likes from Josh Wallace and areas of improvement

I like his range. He can play field or boundary corner, he's done a good job at nickel. I don't know if you guys have watched but he's played a decent amount of nickel the last two weeks. He's good in zone, he's really good in man in the slot. I want to continue to improve his blitzing, which we've talked about. I'm very, very pleased and I'm extremely thankful, I'm appreciative that he and his family decided to come play here because he's been a great addition to the guys. He's very similar to Mikey as far as his leadership ability and his accountability. He's around here all the time trying to get better and learn. I'm excited about him, I hope the year continues to get better week in and week out for him. I think he's got a great, great upside.

On whether there is an adjustment period for Wallace

No, they play a little quarters. He's a bright young man, this summer when he was just watching the game during camp, you could see that he has very good instincts. To teach a guy with instincts zone coverage is a lot easier than a guy who doesn't. A guy who plays man and doesn't have any instincts, it's a lot harder to teach him zone. He has very, very good instincts, probably his number one quality. Teaching him zone coverages was very easy.

On Amorion Walker

Amorion played last week, I believe it was 5 snaps. Like I always do, this week, want to add a couple more snaps to him. If he's feeling really good while he's out there and he's going, we'll let him go. If he needs to continue to take it one step as a time, we'll do that as well. What he did during the time that he was out has helped him be able to step right back in it. He was in every meeting, was watching all the film, taking notes, answering questions, taking the quiz. Every week he's taken the quiz I give the guys that were playing. Every week, regardless of him being out there. He knows all the tips and reminders. That has helped him when it's, OK, it's time to go out there and play. That's the only difference. Everything else is the same. His habits have built him to this position where as soon as his body continues to be comfortable, he'll able to take a step in the right direction. He's got a great upside, he's very a very good man coverage guy, he's long and he's very fast. Continue to teach him the zone concepts and things like that. It'll be his biggest mountain to climb but he's doing a very good job with that.

On what a quiz looks like

We do meetings over run, pass, normal down and distance, third down, and short-yardage and I'll take different bullet points that each coach presents and we'll write it down and it's basically a reminder. They've got the answers if they take good notes and it's just a reminder to them about what to expect. What number is the quarterback, who are the receivers, who are the tight ends, what's their number one formation, what's their number one play in this situation, what are we expecting in this formation. A lot of stuff.

On why he thinks the team is so driven to play on the road

I didn't know that was the case, it's been one road game. I think no matter where we play, home or away, this is a focused bunch of guys. I think Cool Jim, as I like to call him, Coach Harbaugh has done a great job of getting the guys to understand the expectations for this team. We don't talk about the other teams, we talk about this team. With the leadership we have, old or young, they all understand their responsibilities. So do the coaches. We've all been here, most of the coaches have been here two or more years so everybody understands expectations. Road games are fun but we definitely know we're going into hostile environments, we're going to get their best shot, of course, so we have to be prepared to hit people in the mouth right away and not flinch and do our job. Everybody understands the goal and execution is the number one goal. However you get to the ability to execute, that's what we're looking.

On the offensive linemen 7-on-7 games and which OL would be pick to play DB

I'm going to say all of them, OK, they all can play DB. I love those guys. Me and Coach Moore, all the time, I go watch his individual if I have extra time or if they're doing special teams, I'll watch him. Because O-line and DB, we do a lot of the same movements. You guys don't think that but we do. A lot of step and replace, keeping our leverage, keeping a good base, good pad level. We do a lot of the same movements. We watch and get different drills from each other. Those guys, I try not to watch the 7-on7s because I just don't want watch them run around. I'd rather see them in their pads, I get a little scared. That's just how I am. As far as those guys playing DB, I would take every last one of them because that's our same motto. We like to smash. We like to smash people, we like to be physical, be violent and set the tone. I tell the DBs since I've been coached by my coach back in college, he always used to say, 'As we go, so does the team.' I think it's the same thing with the offensive line. We set the tone on both sides of the ball. We have to secure the victory and they have to protect the quarterback and the ball. I love watching those guys play. I try not to watch much of it.