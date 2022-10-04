On seeing the growth of his players

That's the number one priority for me. Football is amazing and this sport has brought all of us together and has done wonderful things for our families, education and everything. Seeing them develop as men, they come in a certain way and you see them start to mature and be leaders, be more accountable. That's what you ask for. You tell their parents when you recruit them, they're going to leave here better than what they came. Always pretty good to see that process, see them grow up.

On the importance to have time away from football with family

I think that's extremely important for them to see that human side of me. I like having my young—I have all boys. So I like having my young men around them. It gives them inspiration to go to school, do things right. If you're playing a sport, maximize your ability and this could possibly happen for you. Then for our players to see myself and my wife, the interactions and us being down to earth with them makes us a whole lot more relatable. When I am demanding to them, it's a lot easier for them to understand where I am coming from.

On the relationship with Jesse Minter

We have a great relationship. When we interviewed him, I knew right away, we speak the same language. We've got two DB guys who came up in a similar type of background. He's been amazing. Jesse, he's the guy that is making the calls. Doing a great job. We kind of go back and forth as far as if I've got anything I want to say or add to it. He does a great job of taking the lead and developing the defense. Getting them to understand what we're trying to get accomplished. The relationship has been amazing and we continue to challenge each other and it's always good to have someone who speaks the same language in there with you. So you can, hey, I'm not sure about this I want you to do this. We kind of help each other out and make sure we do the most sound things for the DBs.

On the defense adjusting to two different styles of offense in Maryland and Iowa

I think the game plan has helped them adjust. We just have to continue to finish. We talked about it earlier, the development, the relationship. After the game, we were happy for the win and everything but I could see the personality of Coach Harbaugh and myself taking a hold of the players, them not being real satisfied of how we played the last drive the last two games. They came today with a just little bit different approach to the game. We had a pretty good Monday. It's good to see that. I think each game, like last week, had to stop the tight end and the week before had three really good receivers. This week, they have really good receivers and are throwing the ball 50 times a game. One young man, he's got 15 more catches than anybody else. It's going to be more of a perimeter skill deal, going to have match up with these guys and I think they're up for the challenge. We challenged them after the game last week and again today, and challenge them again tomorrow all the way until Saturday. It's another battle for us. Our ultimate goal is to be national champs, win the Big Ten. This is another battle. I was telling the guys, you can't look ahead, you can't look past. But you've got to understand what our ultimate goal is so you've got to continue to challenge ourselves.

On the secondary gelling

It's definitely a brotherhood with the group. They definitely hold one another accountable. They coach each other during practice. Somebody is not doing something right, you'll see a player run on the field and take them off and take that rep. Hey, you're not ready. Sounds like me out there, sounds like a coach. Just having a young guy and the old guys blend together has been awesome. Sometimes the old guys don't always, in certain situations, help the young guys or vice versa but that's been the case with these guys. They've been welcomed with open arms and they challenge each other. They know it's always, every week, corner, nickel, safety, there's always a good chance for rotation, a different rotation, different starters. They know we're always trying to challenge one another.

On Mike Sainristil

Mikey's been a great addition. Gotta give Coach Harbaugh all the credit there. We talked about it in the offseason. I said, coach, I'm gonna trust you, I'm gonna go with it. After the first practice, it's just been refreshing. He's picked up the scheme pretty well. Learning the nuances of what they're trying to do, how they're trying to attack him. He's learning that every week. He's constantly texting me after games, watching football games. Hey, I like this, I want to do this technique a little bit better, my eyes gotta be better. He's always constantly coaching himself. You really appreciate that as a coach. He also attacks it. He's been a great addition. A great blitzer, he tackles well and he's been a really good leader in our room as well.

On how fun it's been to figure out new ways to use Sainristil

The one thing, figuring out the new ways is always kind of innovative but what we does, he gives you an opportunity to put other guys on the field and figure out ways to use other players, too. Especially when he can play corner and nickel. You can use a couple of other guys in a situation to cover a tight end or cover a running back who may be a mismatch. He really gives us a lot more versatility. We're always trying to find ways to keep him involved. He does such a good job with the blitzes. He's a natural at that. He's so fast and explosive. We're just excited to see him out there every day. I just want to continue to push him and he's done a great job with DJ, they're constantly challenging each other. I think that they all keep setting the bar higher and higher. It's going to be a big challenge for us this week. I'm definitely ready for our guys to respond. We played OK last week but I think we can do a whole lot better. Mikey is going to lead that charge to perform better than we have in the past couple of weeks.

On D.J. Turner's dropped pick

He's a smart player, he saw something the drive before. He talked to the safety and said, hey, if these receivers come together we're going to pass them. They did and he jumped it and the ball was a little too far inside. Really it's a dropped INT so I told him I wasn't happy. He said I'm going to get you two. We always try to keep challenging each other so this week he's going to be ready to prepare to try to take that ball away.

On Gemon Green

I think they tried him early in the season. First couple drives, first couple games, they tried to take shots on him and I think he consistently showed them that he can run and he can stay on top of the routes. I think the biggest improvement for him is understand the game. The leverage, the assignments. Having his eyes right, keeping position. He's a big-bodied kid. He's 6'1, he stays square, he does a pretty good job with that. He runs faster than what people think. He's just gotta continue to build on it. Like I said, having so many guys like D.J. and Will Johnson and Mikey, guys that I can use at corner, too, I'm always pushing those guys. I think that's helped, too. That motivation knowing that there's other guys that can easily step into that position. He's always challenging himself to get better every week.

On Makari Paige

He's such a physical player. His range, we played him a lot more this week. He and Rod took a majority of the safety snaps. They both are very physical guys and do a great job with their hands. Great body position but they're very smart, too. They were able to get us aligned and make all the calls so we can execute. It's really exciting watching us come down and fit in the box, fit on the edge and blitz them. He's got really good body control. We had a blitz that he came free, the ball got off so he didn't tackle the quarterback but he hit him and he was under control. Just seeing a guy with that height, that skillset is pretty impressive.

On Will Johnson

He's right there where he needs to be. He continues to play more each game. We started giving him 15 to 30 snaps a game with snaps with special teams and defense, he's right there. I think we can keep adding to his plate. When a guy comes in with that much expectations this day and age with media and all the social media and everything, they always feel like they've gotta live up to it each play. I really kind of told him, listen, just play your game. Don't worry about pleasing anybody, just worry about you just getting better every day. Stacking each day on top of each day and improving. He's really hard on himself. Most good players, most great players, are. That balance is always been a thing that we've got to continue to work on but he's done a great job. He's mature, he picks up the defense very well. I love watching him play and I definitely want to continue playing him more, for sure.