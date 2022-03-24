Everything Steve Clinkscale told the media during spring practice

Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale met with the media this week to break down the Wolverines' defense during spring practices.

For everything Clinkscale had to say, check out the full transcript below.

On whether this is year two for the defensive system

I think it’s fair. There’s a lot of carryover. We kind of try to just go through a fine-tooth comb every year, no matter where you are, and how long they’re there. Trying to watch what you did, try to make corrections try to make it simpler for the players and the coaches to understand. You have a better understanding after going through one year of how people try to attack us and we’re able to make adjustments. So yeah, I’d say it’s the second year in the system.

On what's different being co-DC

It isn’t a whole lot different. I take care of my position, of course. Whatever Jesse and I discuss or talk about just trying to be on the same page, which is really been the way, since I’ve been here, no matter what your position is or title, which is like we tell our players — no matter if you’re a freshman or senior if you have something to say or there’s something that’s gonna make our team better, speak up, do it. Actions, you know, everything of that sort. So it’s the same with the coaches, the title just gives me an opportunity to stand in front of you guys as a co-coordinator, but I’ve always been the guy to speak my mind and find ways to make it simpler for the players, so we can go out there and win games. As far as playcalling and all that stuff, Jesse’s gonna be the main play-caller, and we’ll definitely touch base. Even now, we talk during practice and change calls and make adjustments together. So, it’s a united front.

On the similarities between Jesse Minter and Mike Macdonald

Mike’s a great guy, I really enjoyed—I didn’t know Mike very long. And he’s a really smart football coach. You know, he cared about the players. He was always here trying to get the right thing done—sacrifice, hours and hours of being here, trying to make sure the players were in the right position. And Jesse is no different. He’s the same way. Very smart. Very educated, he knows the system inside and out. He understands the game of football, his dad was a head coach. He’s been around football his entire life. They’re both great guys and their personalities fit well with mine. And enjoy working with both of them.

On whether he's working with Ron Bellamy on the recruiting trail

I don’t talk to him. Of course. So we try to split up the Detroit area and then we definitely with our position still being—even though he’s not in secondary, we’re still coaching the skill position and we’re always looking for guys that can play both sides. Because that gives us a more versatile player. I don’t try to pigeonhole just a receiver, just a corner. If he can play both, for example, Amorion Walker. Let’s recruit him, let’s recruit him together, united front. Let’s get him here and he’ll help our team, someway, somehow. Ron and I work extremely close together. That’s my brother. I’m always gonna be side by side with him.

On Mike Sainristil working on defense

Mikey’s a dog. I really like Mikey. Mikey is very instinctual. The learning curve has been very minimal. He’s been a pleasant surprise. He’s, he’s a physical player. He understands the game. He understands his responsibilities. And I think playing on offense has helped him understand how they’re going to attack that position, especially like the nickel or slot, because then we go to the offensive side, he’s playing pretty much the same position. So then we line him up over the nickel as a receiver, he knows how to attack the nickel. So he’s getting the best of both worlds and he’s done a great job. He comes in, he tries to learn, he wants to just be the best, any position on the field. So he doing a wonderful job.

On Will Johnson

Will Johnson is a very talented player. He’s young, these guys, the freshmen going through the grinder right now, it’s a little, you know, tough on him a little bit, but he’s learned how to fight through it. I can definitely see him in the games this fall, for sure. I think he’ll play his way on the field. He’s a very talented young man and I just want to keep pushing him and keep him humble but also keep him hungry, give him the opportunity to get on-field but understand he’s got to earn it which he has no problem doing.

On what he's working on improving this year with the defense

Definitely more takeaways from my perspective, and a secondary thing is that we left too many opportunities out there. You know, there are some critical games, some key games that we if come down with the ball outcome could be a little different, or we can separate the margin of victory more, and I want to continue to do that. That’s always my thought process when I’m evaluating defensive backs, it’s great seeing two drills, it’s great seeing them tackle, same thing with the linebackers. But I want to see guys go take the ball away in high school because it makes them more natural when they get here to college because now we’re asking them to think 1,000 times more than what they did in high school and still take the ball away. If they already didn’t have the confidence or knack of doing that, that’s been a little difficult. But that’s been the biggest area that we really tried to address. And also just continue not to make mistakes. Now, we’re in the second year, like you say, in this defense, we ought to be able to be more advanced and start to add more dynamic pieces to the defense and I see we’re doing that.

On the pass rush and the impact on the secondary

There’s urgency back there. Here’s the deal, we had great, great pass rushers, even if you don’t have great pass rushers if you can’t cover for a certain amount of time, it doesn’t matter. We first had our season last year, we’d tell our guys, ‘Give Aidan, give Ojabo, give them one more second, they’re half a second away from getting to the quarterback.’ So it doesn’t matter who’s coming off the edge. We’ve got to do a better job in coverage. I’m always going to be critical of that. I know everybody feels we did a great job. I feel we can do better, I feel we can do a lot better. I feel like our guys understand that. Anybody’s that’s been around me, they wouldn’t expect anything else. And we’re gonna continue to work on that. But I feel like our area of ownership with the defense is that we are probably the oldest position. We got more veteran guys and I see our guys taking more leadership roles. And then that’s where we have to be—that’s the biggest void other than sacks, of course, is attitude and we practice. But other than that leadership Aidan brought to the table, that’s what we got to fill that void.

On playing with confidence

I think because you had success, you gain confidence. Now the biggest thing is not to be complacent. And even though we have players who made plays last year, and some of those guys are returning in the secondary, we still feel that we can make more. We still feel like we can help the team more, we can leverage the ball better on the perimeter. We can continue to keep the big plays in front of us. We beat the team the last game of the year and we still gave up a lot of yards passing. We want to continue to minimize that, can’t give him any room to breathe. So we always want to keep focusing on that.

On the leaders in the secondary

Gemon Green has definitely stepped up. His play, his attitude, just his intelligence on the field, just him anticipating issues has been tremendous. He’s been making calls that the safeties should be making. It’s really, really good to him confident, playing well, playing loose, looking for the ball, just doing the things that we all know is capable of doing. The two safeties back there, Makari Paige, RJ Moten, have also stepped up as leaders as well. And then, as I said, Mikey Sainristil does a great job of bringing that competitive nature. I think our guys are trying to take advantage of that void and we’re going to continue to pick it up in the secondary. And there’s other guys on the field: Mike Mo’s doing a great job of being that vocal leader for us. He’s definitely the one that brings up the defense every day, and Mazi Smith, too. Those guys have done a great job of trying to be the vocal leaders and doing it on the field and off the field.

On Zeke Berry and the other freshmen

Zeke I think is going to be a great player. Right now, he’s still in high school running track. He’s a very intellectual guy, he understands the game. In my opinion, he’s more of a safety and Will’s more of a corner. But he does a good job, he's just natural at it and he is very instinctual, very smooth. I look forward to getting him here. He and Damani Dent aren’t with us right now. But they’ll be great additions to it. The young men that are here right now—Myles Pollard, Myles, Keon, Kody—those guys are doing a great job, too. When they walk out on the field, they look the part. And Keon do a great job at safety this week. He really starting to get the hang of it. And Kody is playing the nickel spot, too, and corner because he’s a real, very versatile player. And Kody’s doing a great job of like not making the same mistakes over—that’s what I like about Kody. And he’s very competitive. And Myles coming into his own, too. Myles is using that big body of is and he starting to cover better, and they’re all very physical players, which I love. You know me, I love physical, violent football players, and they all try to study the game. I get a call every night. ‘Hey, Coach, what’s this? What’s that?’ Or, ‘Can I come in early? Can I meet with somebody early?’ They’re hungry. I love that about that group.

On whether he expects Rod Moore and Ja'Den McBurrows will be healthy for fall camp

I’m pretty sure they are. I’m not exactly sure the dates but I definitely plan on getting them back for the season, of course. Of course, Rod showed everybody what he can do. And McBurrows, we’re always trying to get him out there on the field and I feel like just that one year of just kind of maturing and understanding the expectations here, I think you’ll see he’ll be a bright player as well. This will be a great spring for both of those guys and it’ll be great for them. But hopefully, we can speed up the process in a small amount of time during camp and get those guys on the field.

On versatile players like Dax Hill was

Mikey, DJ plays corner and nickel—in the secondary. Coach is really big on a guy who could help us on one side of the ball. We’ll try him at running back, we’ll try him at receiver. I think that’s been a big addition to our guys learning the game and not their football position. So we got a couple of guys who we feel could move around, I’m not sure. Got that on both sides, but we will see.

On Mike Sainristil moving to corner

I got to give all credit to Coach Harbaugh. He called me up and said, ‘Hey, I wanna try Mikey at nickel. I think he’d be great over there.’ I said, ‘You know coach, I need some corners, too, maybe.’ I was like, OK. I worked for a guy, Tommy Tuberville, a long time ago, at Cincinnati, and I learned a long time ago, when head coaches have been doing this for a while, if they see something and they come to you, agree with them, take it, try it. Because they see things that we don’t see all the time. We get locked into our own little, you know, skill set or what we’re doing, what we’re responsible for. And he sees things that we don’t see. And I didn’t recruit Mikey, so I didn’t know. After day one, I went over to him, I said, ‘I think you’re right. I think we found something.’ So I gotta give all credit to Coach Harbaugh. He put Mikey in the right position to help us as a team and that’s what he’s all about.

On whether Sainristil is physical at corner

He’s physical. He’ll block you at receiver, he’ll tackle you. I’m working on him keeping his eyes up. The biggest thing coming over from offense, if you’re not used to tackling all the time, keeping your eyes up. But he was a great special teams player for us, too. So we do a lot, we carry over the same drills. And I gotta give a shout out to Jay Harbaugh, he’s doing a great job back there with me and the safeties and all the guys back there. And so Jay has already taught that, special teams how to tackle, so that’s been a carryover. All those guys, they’ve done a great job back there—Doug Mallory with me, too. So we got a pretty good group back there and Jesse’s a DB guy himself. So we don’t leave anything uncovered. Everything’s been advanced and I think guys like Mikey are like really bearing those fruits from guys coaching multiple positions, helping him be successful, making it simple for him. Yes, he is a physical player.

On who can come off the edge and blitz like Dax Hill

I think all the DBs are doing a good job of blitzing, actually. We actually focus a little bit more on that. I got here right before we got to camp so putting all that in, learning the defense, trying to work on the blitz, trying to work on coverage, trying to fix all the nuances in our scheme, you don’t get to focus on all that. In spring ball, you get the focus a little bit more on what you’re attacking when you’re blitzing, how you’re blitzing, and how you attack the run versus the blitz, the pass, where you’re coming from. And I see all the guys in the secondary doing way better, Much, much more improved secondary blitzing-wise. I think we’ll use multiple guys and they’ve got to come from different areas. I think we can’t just use one guy because it will be easy for them to be able to pick it up. So I think everybody’s got to continue to improve on that. But that’s what he’s talking about, like trying to find hidden from different areas and not always be predictable.

On DJ Turner's biggest strides

DJ made the biggest strides just, in my opinion, during the season, he made strides being competitive. After you’ve had some success like that, the hardest thing for a player is to continue to be hungry. And for me, as a coach, that’s easy for me to see. And when I felt that he was lacking or not on his A-game, I addressed it or made him improve it. And I can tell the last three practices that he’s really, he’s kind of snapped back to where he was during the season and he’s doing a better job. I think the big thing for him, to answer your question, is just the maturity and to understand that he’s got all these accolades now, but there’s some responsibility to that. You need to be a leader and your leadership is not just you showing up doing your job, it’s with you helping the team and carrying the legacy in a defensive back room. So he’s really trying to own that and I’ve enjoyed coaching him this spring.

On the speed of the receivers

They’re fast now. Our guys are really fast, very competitive. You know, you kind of mentioned Coach Bellamy earlier, and the one thing we do is we work a lot together, even the receivers and the DBs, which we did with Coach Gattis, as well, but we come together even more, we work on releases. I show them how they can beat certain things. They show us what they’re trying to do attack us, and I think it’s making us all better. But every last one of those receivers, there’s not one I can think of that’s not—I haven’t looked up there, ‘Oh, that’s a great catch.’ or, ‘That’s a good route. Wow, he’s moving.’ I think everybody’s doing a great job.

On whether practicing together is unique

It’s something that you like to incorporate but you don’t always get to. And I think when you have coaches that are on the same page, we all really coach the same way, we want the best for the team, and it’s a lot easier to get to. Plus Coach Harbaugh does a good job of giving us time when we may be doing a drill, you know stopping the run or something, to get the receivers and the DBs time to work on a man-to-man, or work on releases, or work on blocking. He scripts that in practice which has helped us.

On whether the energy is being brought in practice

We definitely teach you guys that if we’re gonna go play defense you can’t just go out there and just play with no emotion, you have to have emotion. I’m an emotional player, sometimes too much. I’m an emotional coach, sometimes too much. However, I’d rather have a guy with emotion than a guy that’s just flatline. And you get those guys, because again when you practice like that, you play like that, it’s nothing to it. If you don’t practice like that and you play that game, after the first quarter, you’re drained because you’re tired because your adrenaline’s gone. If you build it up and you continue to know how to do that, then we’ll be able to play at our highest level throughout the entire game. So yes, big emphasis on being focused, being pumped up, playing with some passion and enthusiasm, always.

