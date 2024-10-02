Head Coach Jedd Fisch

On the biggest challenge Michigan brings They run the ball extremely well and they play great defense. They've kept teams—I was watching the USC game before I came up here with 12 minutes left in the second quarter, USC had minus three yards. Michigan had 121 yards but the score was 7-0. That was an interesting one. You look at the Minnesota game, it was 24-3 before the game kind of went the other way for a while. In the fourth quarter, Minnesota got hot, which was what you saw. I think they certainly run the football exceptionally well. Sherrone's been there six years, that's his run game. He was the offensive line coach, he got there the year after I left. He was the offensive line coach—I think he was the tight end coach, the O-line coach then the OC. During that time you could see how he built it from the outside in. The tight ends became an elite group, then the offensive line became an elite group and then the whole offense last year was very hard to stop. They're continuing to run the ball at an exceptionally high level. Defensively, they really run the Baltimore Ravens defense now for five years. I guess since 2021 when Don Brown came to Arizona, they hired Mike Macdonald and then from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter, Jesse Minter to Don Martindale. All three of them were together in Baltimore, so they run the Ravens' defense. You've got to deal with one of the best defenses, I guess, in the world, right? Pro football so, therefore, in the world. You've got to deal with, offensively, a team that is really going to ground and pound you and then as soon as you fall asleep, they're gonna hit you on a big one over the top. We've got our work cut out for us, it's going to be a great atmosphere. I'd be shocked if it wasn't absolutely slammed in the stadium with 70, hopefully, 75,000. I think we can get in trouble if we have 2,000 over the limit or something like that. I hope every student comes out, stands on each others shoulders if there's no space. We're going to need the crowd, we're going to need the energy and we're going to need our healthiest and best football team and we're going to need our coaches to be at their very best on Saturday as well.

Offensive Coordinator Brennan Carroll

On the challenges Mason Graham presents Very skilled three-technique that can play a little bit of shade, too. Great lateral movement, great with his hands. They've got a really good front, their whole front four and the back-ups are all really good. Great challenge for us. Talented group but we're ready to go get it. On preparing for a national championship rematch with new faces I think because of the amount of new players that are going to be playing in this game as opposed to that game, I think it'll be a little bit subdued in that manner. I know that they've mentioned it. It's not at the forefront. We gotta go play the game. It's this team versus that team, not the two teams from earlier this year. It'll be interesting.

