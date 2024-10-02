PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Everything Washington's coaches said about Michigan this week

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Head Coach Jedd Fisch

On the biggest challenge Michigan brings

They run the ball extremely well and they play great defense. They've kept teams—I was watching the USC game before I came up here with 12 minutes left in the second quarter, USC had minus three yards. Michigan had 121 yards but the score was 7-0. That was an interesting one. You look at the Minnesota game, it was 24-3 before the game kind of went the other way for a while. In the fourth quarter, Minnesota got hot, which was what you saw. I think they certainly run the football exceptionally well. Sherrone's been there six years, that's his run game. He was the offensive line coach, he got there the year after I left. He was the offensive line coach—I think he was the tight end coach, the O-line coach then the OC. During that time you could see how he built it from the outside in. The tight ends became an elite group, then the offensive line became an elite group and then the whole offense last year was very hard to stop. They're continuing to run the ball at an exceptionally high level. Defensively, they really run the Baltimore Ravens defense now for five years. I guess since 2021 when Don Brown came to Arizona, they hired Mike Macdonald and then from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter, Jesse Minter to Don Martindale. All three of them were together in Baltimore, so they run the Ravens' defense. You've got to deal with one of the best defenses, I guess, in the world, right? Pro football so, therefore, in the world. You've got to deal with, offensively, a team that is really going to ground and pound you and then as soon as you fall asleep, they're gonna hit you on a big one over the top. We've got our work cut out for us, it's going to be a great atmosphere. I'd be shocked if it wasn't absolutely slammed in the stadium with 70, hopefully, 75,000. I think we can get in trouble if we have 2,000 over the limit or something like that. I hope every student comes out, stands on each others shoulders if there's no space. We're going to need the crowd, we're going to need the energy and we're going to need our healthiest and best football team and we're going to need our coaches to be at their very best on Saturday as well.

Offensive Coordinator Brennan Carroll

On the challenges Mason Graham presents

Very skilled three-technique that can play a little bit of shade, too. Great lateral movement, great with his hands. They've got a really good front, their whole front four and the back-ups are all really good. Great challenge for us. Talented group but we're ready to go get it.

On preparing for a national championship rematch with new faces

I think because of the amount of new players that are going to be playing in this game as opposed to that game, I think it'll be a little bit subdued in that manner. I know that they've mentioned it. It's not at the forefront. We gotta go play the game. It's this team versus that team, not the two teams from earlier this year. It'll be interesting.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick

On the biggest challenge defensively against Michigan

I think they've got a really good offense and I think it starts with the running game. They've got a really good scheme, gap schemes, zone schemes, attack the perimeter, run the ball inside, quarterback runs. They have two really good backs. Got a lot of tight ends, fullbacks, whatever you want to call them. Tough blockers, physical O-line. I think it starts with the run game for them. They do a lot.

On his thoughts on the national championship game

It was a good game, it was a good game. It was exciting. We had Myles Bryan who was on Washington, we had a couple of Michigan guys. Jabrill Peppers, Uche so there was a little banter in the locker room. I didn't have any feelings on it at the time other than it was a good game.

On former Michigan player Hayden Moore

I think he's been doing a really good job of trying to fit into the scheme and learning the scheme. He's a guy who missed the spring and then came into training camp. Felt like every few weeks in the spring, somebody was being added in or something like that. Finally got here and doing a really good job for us. Excited about the progress with him and everybody else on defense.

On Alex Orji and Michigan's passing game

You gotta respect their game and respect how he's played so far this year. You never just assume that the offense will run and not pass or pass and not run. You gotta respect the game, respect their offense. We'll prepare for everything and what they decide to do, that's up to them. We just gotta be ready for it.

