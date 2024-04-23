Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May added a third player to the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday with the addition of three-star combo guard Lorenzo Cason. Hailing from Victory Christian Academy in Lakeland, Florida, Cason joins Justin Pippen in the 2024 recruiting class.

Cason is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star combo guard. He was originally committed to Florida Atlantic for eight months before May took the head coaching job with the Wolverines.

On April 8, Cason decommitted from FAU and reopened his recruitment. Now, just 15 days later, Cason makes his pledge to May yet again, this time at Michigan.

During his sophomore season on varsity in 2021-22, Cason scored 27.6 points per contest and dished out 4.1 assists. He also brought down 6.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

In his junior year, Cason once again scored 27.6 points per game. He also increased his assist totals from 4.1 per game to 5.8, and his rebound totals jumped from 6.5 to 8.0.

Cason's scoring dropped to 24.5 points per game during his senior campaign, but he once again upped his assist totals.

The newest Michigan commit helped Victory Christian Academy rise up the rankings in the state of Florida. Cason's squad finished ranked 92nd in 2021-22, 26th in 2022-23 and 14th in 2023-24, according to MaxPreps.

With the new addition of Cason and the numerous commitments Michigan has received over the last few days, here is an updated look at the current Michigan basketball roster:

G Durral Brooks - Fr.

G Justin Pippen - Fr.

G Lorenzo Cason - Fr.

G George Washington III - So.

G Roddy Gayle Jr. - Jr.

G Tre Donaldson - Jr.

G Rubin Jones - 5th

G Jace Howard - 5th

G Nimari Burnett - 5th

F Sam Walters - So.

F Danny Wolf - Jr.

F Will Tschetter - RS Jr.

With 12 scholarship players now in the fold, Michigan has one more scholarship to work with.