Michigan is still on the outside looking in when it comes to its NCAA Tournament chances but every win down the stretch brings them one step closer to being back on the bubble.

After Thursday's 58-45 win over Rutgers on Thursday, the Wolverines are still considered the 'next four out' according to ESPN's Bracketology, joining Texas Tech, Clemson and New Mexico.

The next group, the first four out, has PSU who has a series split with the Wolverines.

PSU is joined by Utah State, North Carolina and Charleston.

Breaking down the first four out groups, there are positives and negatives here. The Wolverines have the aforementioned split with PSU but lost to the Tarheels 80-76 in December. Penn State sits at 17-11 on the year with three games to play and the Tarheels sit at 17-11 with three games to play.

Looking at the next group the Wolverines must climb, the last four in. The teams records consist of the following:

Oklahoma State (16-12)

USC (20-8)

Wisconsin (16-11)

Mississippi State (18-10)

A lot of moving parts here. With three games to play, the Wolverines end the season playing Wisconsin on Sunday, heading to Illinois and finishing the year at Assembly Hall to play No. 17, Indiana.

The solution here? Win. While the Wolverines' record won't touch USC's, quality wins could surpass Oklahoma State and Mississippi State if both teams struggle down the stretch.

Really, it all comes down to how the Wolverines finish the year with these last three games. While it will likely need some help, you have to take care of business.

Can a 3-0 record get it done? How about 2 wins? This, of course, doesn't factor in the Big Ten Tournament, either.

Win the whole thing and you're in no matter what. Where the Wolverines' ultimately sit would likely predicate a strong run in the tournament.

The message is clear with the Badgers on deck. Just win.