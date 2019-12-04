We've decided to take a look at the former argument, and compare the amount of talent each team's roster possessed in 2019 from a recruiting standpoint.

Everybody seems to have an opinion on why the Michigan Wolverines' football program hasn't been able to beat Ohio State in recent years, with most of the arguments surrounding a talent gap both on the field and recruiting trail, not enough year-round focus on OSU from the U-M side of things, etc.

The Maize and Blue have recruited incredibly well during head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure (since 2015), putting together three top-10 classes (2016, 2017 and 2019) and back-to-back No. 4 hauls in 2016 and 2017.

As a result, U-M's official 2019 roster held five five-stars and 34 four-stars, giving it a combined 39 athletes between the two star rankings.

The Buckeyes' recruiting efforts have been off the charts, however, arguably outperforming every team in the nation not named Alabama since 2016.

OSU pulled in the No. 3 class in 2016, and followed it up with back-to-back No. 2 hauls in 2017 and 2018, before seeing a dip to No. 21 nationally with the 2019 crop.

Ohio State possesses 10 five-stars on its 2019 roster and 42 four-stars, giving it a combined 52 players between the two star ratings, 13 more than Michigan's 39.

A deeper dive into the numbers reveals a huge disparity, though, in the number of top-100 athletes each club owns.

Michigan's current roster holds 11 players who were rated in the top-100 out of high school, dating back to the 2016 recruiting cycle.

Ohio State's, however, possesses 31, with 15 of those 31 ranking in the top-50 during their prep days.