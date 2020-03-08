Freshman guard Franz Wagner had a quick start. He had five of the team’s first seven points, on a three-pointer from the corner and a nifty layup underneath. U-M was stagnant in running the offense in the first half, other than when Wagner was making things happen, and not having him for the last 11:52 of the half really hurt the Wolverines on both ends of the floor.

He came back in and had a good second half, scoring 10 points, including a steal and a coast-to-coast drive for an and-one. U-M had to dig itself out of a hole once again, and one of the reasons why it only led for 3:11 was because of missing Wagner early, a sign that not enough players made a big enough impact in this one.