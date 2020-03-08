News More News
Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss At Maryland

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines basketball (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) fell at Maryland (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) in Sunday's regular season finale.

Here's five takeaways from the game.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers struggled Sunday.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers struggled Sunday. (USA Today Sports Images)

Franz Wagner leaving with foul trouble in the first half set Michigan back

Freshman guard Franz Wagner had a quick start. He had five of the team’s first seven points, on a three-pointer from the corner and a nifty layup underneath. U-M was stagnant in running the offense in the first half, other than when Wagner was making things happen, and not having him for the last 11:52 of the half really hurt the Wolverines on both ends of the floor.

He came back in and had a good second half, scoring 10 points, including a steal and a coast-to-coast drive for an and-one. U-M had to dig itself out of a hole once again, and one of the reasons why it only led for 3:11 was because of missing Wagner early, a sign that not enough players made a big enough impact in this one.

David DeJulius came in and carried Michigan's scoring efforts in the first half

