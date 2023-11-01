1. Jim Harbaugh will be the head coach of Michigan next season.

Jim Harbaugh (USA Today Sports Images)

Cosgrove's Take: FICTION. I'm going with fiction here, and this has more to do with Harbaugh's success at Michigan than anything else. I've thought Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL in the past, and even if his program isn't punished by the NCAA for the sign-stealing scandal simply dealing with the cloud of it could be enough for him to want a new start. Throw in the fact that Michigan is a legit national championship contender and Harbaugh could leave on top while accomplishing what he first set out to do, and I just foresee him making a move come the NFL hiring cycle. Henschke's take: FACT. There is no doubt in my mind that Harbaugh will be the head coach at Michigan next season and beyond. In fact, we’ve confirmed that there are currently no roadblocks between the university and Harbaugh in regard to a contract extension that was being worked on before the sign-stealing investigation broke. Now, it appears that the powers that be at Michigan would like to see this deal done sooner rather than later. With that in mind, it would not come as a surprise to see news come out that a contract is signed, sealed and delivered for Harbaugh to be the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

*****

2. Ryan Wingo will sign with Missouri after committing to Texas.

Cosgrove's take: FACT. I'll say fact with about 52% confidence as I truly believe Wingo could end up at Texas, Missouri or even somewhere else. Wingo's decision went down to the very end with multiple parties involved and there was uncertainty about how solid the pledge was just minutes after it was announced. Wingo's dad flat out said they will continue to listen to Missouri's recruiting pitch and my sources say it isn't over. Would I be surprised if he signed with Texas? Not at all, but I do know this recruitment isn't over. DeArmond's take: FICTION. I'll say fiction with about 52% confidence. But saying “Hell, I don’t know” isn’t a very good answer for Fact or Fiction. I think there’s a definite chance. But I don’t think Missouri is going to do the pursuing. If Wingo opens the door back up – something that seems pretty likely since he and his dad were saying they’d listen five minutes after he announced he was headed to Texas – then Mizzou will listen. It has to. But I think the spark has to come from Wingo’s side. Bottom line: If this happens, I don’t think it happens until signing day and it doesn’t happen out in public. So it’s fiction for now, but very well could be fact on the morning of Dec. 20.

*****

3. Oklahoma is still a legit playoff contender despite losing to Kansas on Saturday.

Brent Venables (USA Today Sports Images)