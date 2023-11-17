With the latest developments regarding Connor Stalions scouting process resulting in the firing of assistant coach Chris Partridge, there are plenty of narratives out there and doomsday thinkers that assume the sky is falling around the Michigan football program. We dig into the fact and fiction of the latest developments.

Chris Partridge is directly linked to Connor Stalions' scouting operation

FICTION. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was not linked in any way to Connor Stalions' scouting operation and was not part of the reason why he was fired by the football program on Friday morning.

Partridge was fired due to his lack of cooperation and hindering an NCAA investigation

FACT. Partridge actively tried to cover up and hinder the NCAA investigation after the fact, which still doesn't link him to having acting knowledge of Stalions' process when this was happening. According to multiple sources, Partridge would not cooperate with the NCAA and refused to hand in devices and even tried to destroy evidence in the process.

The Big Ten will issue more punishments after the Partridge situation

FICTION. Part of the settlement to carry on with Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension means that the Big Ten is done investigating Michigan football and will not offer any further punishments unless more evidence directly linking Harbaugh and others to the investigation comes out. The Partridge development was part of the reason why the Wolverines backed down from continuing with the legal path.

There is evidence suggesting that other coaches knew about Stalions' operation at the time

FICTION. There continues to be no link between Harbaugh and anyone on his staff that suggests they were aware of Stalions' operation.

Money between booster 'Uncle T' and Connor Stalions exchanged hands

FACT. We can confirm that the booster named 'Uncle T' did give Connor Stalions money which has been reported to be used for his scouting operation.

Jim Harbaugh's extension talks will continue with Michigan