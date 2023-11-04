Michigan put on a show on Friday night at the Crisler Center in a 92-45 win over Northwood. Four Wolverines scored in double-figures, and eight players overall finished with at least seven points in the victory.

Tray Jackson led all scores with 20 points on 8-10 shooting and 3-4 from beyond the arc.

One of the more intriguing storylines of the evening was Michigan's ability to play with quick pace and score in transition. The Phil Martelli-coached squad finished with 24 fast break points and a whopping 1.314 points per possession.

Playing with pace is something Michigan hasn't been able to do much the past two seasons with Hunter Dickinson on the floor, but with the 7-foot-1 big man now at Kansas, Michigan can showcase its ability to get out and run more often.

"We try to take off on misses and on turnovers," Olivier Nkamhoua said after the game. "We try to play at a fast pace when we can. Obviously, the more turnovers they have, the easier it is for us to get out in transition, so that plays a part."

Northwood turned the ball over 13 times, which isn't terrible for a team that went 2-26 overall last season. Michigan scored 21 points off the Timberwolves' turnovers on the night.

"We try to play at a good pace. We try to push it," Nkamhoua added. "More than when just our point guard puts the ball up the floor, that helps us take off quicker, and we don't always have to have one designated man bringing the ball up."

Starting point guard Dug McDaniel played only 20 minutes on the night, so he certainly wasn't the only player bringing the ball up the floor. Nkamhoua himself, Nimari Burnett, Will Tschetter, Terrance Williams and others got the opportunity to get out and push the ball in transition.

Nkamhoua says playing with pace is going to be something Michigan looks to do with consistency throughout the season.

"I'm trying to pass the ball, man. I'm trying to get it up the floor as quick as I can, and you know, the fastest way to get it up the court is passing it. I'm not gonna run as fast as the ball's gonna move. That's just what I've been taught, and that's what we teach at practice, and it works for us."

Michigan and its fast-paced offense will hit the court again on Tuesday night in the official beginning of the 2023-24 season. It will take on UNC Asheville at 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on Big Ten Network.