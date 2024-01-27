Just three days after Jim Harbaugh officially accepted the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers, Michigan officially introduced Sherrone Moore, Harbaugh's successor.

Moore, his family and members of the Michigan football team gathered at the Junge Family Champions Center on Saturday morning to participate in Moore's introductory press conference. Taking place less than three weeks after the Wolverines won the national championship, the press conference signified a new era in Michigan football history.

Moore is now officially the 21st head coach in program history, and he'll have a lot on his plate right away.

Obviously, Moore, the previous offensive coordinator, will have to find a replacement for his old position, but he hinted on Saturday that he's already got someone in mind.

"[I] haven't decided yet," Moore said when asked if he would still call the plays as head coach. "Probably not... But [I've] got a good idea who we'll put in that position."

Some may speculate that because Moore already has a "good idea" of who will be calling plays next season, it could mean Michigan is hiring from within. Moore didn't give any insight as to where the hires will come from, but he said they're hoping to get the hires done quickly, meaning fans won't have to wait long.

"I have talked to [the staff]," Moore said when asked what his communication level has been with the staff. "[I'm] gonna try and get it done as fast as possible... That'll be a top priority, so we'll get it done as fast as possible."

Because Michigan's season lasted longer than any team in the country other than Washington and because of Harbaugh's uncertainty regarding the NFL, Moore and Michigan are now somewhat behind the eight ball when it comes to coaching hires.

Many of the nation's most coveted coaches have already been hired, but that won't stop Moore from putting together the best possible staff he can.

"We're still working through all that. [I'm] definitely gonna communicate with the staff and see what opportunities arise. We want to keep as many as we can and do what we can, but we also want what's best for everybody and their families and their careers, so I'm gonna continue to work through that these coming days."

As was reported by Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke on Saturday, Michigan received unfortunate news as stud defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will reportedly move on to seek NFL opportunities.

Minter led the Michigan defense the past two seasons, and under his tutelage, the Wolverines allowed just over 13 points per game over the 29 games in the last two seasons.

With Minter off to the NFL, Moore will be tasked with bringing in new coordinators on both sides of the ball. The jury is still out as to whether the position coaches will stick around — Rick Minter served in an interim role late in the 2023 season — but it's likely that Moore will need to make at least two outside hires for his staff.

"We'll take it one day at a time and see what happens with the staff."