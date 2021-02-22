 Takeaways From Michigan Wolverines Basketball's Big Win At Ohio State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 10:38:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Film Review: What We Saw From Michigan In A Critical Win At Ohio State

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Thoughts after taking a detailed look at the film following Michigan’s impressive 92-87 win at Ohio State …

First off, as college basketball games go, this was pure entertainment and, unlike a lot of overly hyped games, lived up to its billing. Each team averaged 1.3 points per possession, and while you would have liked U-M to have been better defensively — the Wolverines moved out of KenPom’s top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency to No. 11 from No. 7 — credit the Buckeyes for making tough shots to match the Wolverines blow for blow.

More ...

On Second Thought: Detailed Thoughts After Watching Michigan – OSU Film (long) ...

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: U-M Busts The Bucks, 92-87

RELATED: OSU’s Holtmann Credits Michigan Wolverines Basketball After 92-87 Loss

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are 11-1 in Big Ten play with five games to go.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are 11-1 in Big Ten play with five games to go. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}