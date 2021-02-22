Thoughts after taking a detailed look at the film following Michigan’s impressive 92-87 win at Ohio State …

First off, as college basketball games go, this was pure entertainment and, unlike a lot of overly hyped games, lived up to its billing. Each team averaged 1.3 points per possession, and while you would have liked U-M to have been better defensively — the Wolverines moved out of KenPom’s top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency to No. 11 from No. 7 — credit the Buckeyes for making tough shots to match the Wolverines blow for blow.

More ...

On Second Thought: Detailed Thoughts After Watching Michigan – OSU Film (long) ...