Redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews opened the scoring for U-M with a drive, dunk and three-point play ... indicative of the kind of day he'd have in a

Redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews opened the scoring for U-M with a drive, dunk and three-point play ... indicative of the kind of day he'd have in a

Michigan’s defense was stellar from the opening tip. The Wolverines took a 10-4 lead in front of a huge pro-Michigan crowd when senior Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman tripled from the top, and U-M was off and running again.

Seminoles’ big man Christ Koumadje picked up two quick fouls, and FSU coach Leonard Hamilton went to a line change, making several substitutions.

Unlike A&M, FSU defended well. Matthews helped kep the Wolverines a step ahead with eight early points, including a three—point play on a jumper that made it 15-10. The Wolverines were able to say ahead with junior center Moe Wagner and sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson on the bench for several minutes with a foul each.

FSU tied it with five straight points, and it was 17-15 after two free throws following a questionable flagrant foul call on fifth-year senior Duncan Robinson.

The Wolverines had made 6-of-14 shots at the 7:59 mark and only 1-of-7 triples against FSU’s stout defense, but still tied it on two Wagner free throws.

FSU continued to play well in front of the hostile crowd, grabbing a 23-19 lead before Abdur-Rahkman finally answered with a triple. Matthews put U-M back up 24-23 with a pair of free throws, but the Seminoles’ Phil Cofer tripled from the corner, and the two teams continued to go back and forth.

Florida State’s relentless defense forced seven turnovers in the first 16:04. U-M tried to drive and score, but the Seminoles erased five shots at the rim in the early going … still, U-M took a 27-26 lead on two Wagner free throws with a minute remaining in the half. That’s where it stood when he missed a wide-open triple from the top at the buzzer.

Matthews scored 10 points for U-M, Abdur-Rahkman six, but Michigan had eight turnovers in the first half to only three assists. The Wolverines made only 7-of-21 shots and two of 10 triples.

FSU shot 42.9 percent from the floor but turned it over 14 times in the first half.

SECOND HALF

The Seminoles went inside to Koumadje for a baby hook, and FSU retook the lead. Wagner got it right back inside on a nice drive and dish from Abdur-Rahkman.

Matthews’ triple made it 32-28, and the crowd came to life. U-M missed three straight three-pointers that would have opened it up, but the defense held and Matthews scored inside to push the lead to 36-30 and force an FSU timeout.

Two transition buckets pushed it to 38-28 at 14:30, and the Staples Center exploded, forcing another Florida State timeout. Sophomore big man Jon Teske provided some great defense and an offensive rebound in a short stint of quality minutes.

Fifth-year senior Duncan Robinson missed a pair of wide-open triples, or the lead would have been even larger. Instead, Florida State cut it to 38-32 on a pair of free throws.

U-M missed two more triples, including wide open one from Wagner, to keep it close, and FSU answered inside to cut it to four at 10:50.

Abdur-Rahkman ended the run with a drive and double clutch finish. U-M still led 40-37 at the 10-minute mark despite going only three-for-18 from long range. Robinson and Wagner were a combined 0-for-9.

Wagner got it going with a spin move inside to push it back to a five-point edge. His follow, and-one, pushed it back to 45-38 at 8:52.

U-M missed several chances to put it away. Wagner missed a three, and then picked up his fourth foul on a block after Matthews was blocked in transition on what looked like a goaltend. That cut it to five at 6:43 after two FSU free throws.

Michigan continued to miss, and FSU cut it to three on another pair of free throws. Abdur-Rahkman missed at the rim, but Teske scored in transition after a stop to make it 47-42.

Florida state was 13-of-14 from the line but missed the front end of a one and one at 4:56.

Matthews and Simpson scored inside to make it 51-44 heading down the stretch, and Robinson finally tripled from the corner at 2:25 to push the lead to 10 and force a Florida State timeout.

FSU wasn't done. The Seminoles hit a jumper, and after Simpson missed the front end of a one-and-one, three free throws after a Robinson foul to cut the lead to five. Abdur-Rahkman hit only one of two free throws, and FSU cut it to three on a P.J. Savoy triple.

Abdur-Rahkman missed the front end of yet another one-and-one, but FSU missed a long triple that would have tied it. U-M got the rebound and called timeout, and Simpson then went to the line for two shots in the double bonus at 39.7. he made one of two.

An FSU tip-in with 22 second remaining cut it to 56-54 at 20.9, and this time it was Robinson's turn to go to the line. He made two to make it a four-point spread. FSU missed another triple, and U-M ran out the clock to earn a Final Four berth.

Matthews finished with 17 and Wagner 12 for Michigan, which will play Loyola-Chicago in San Antonio Saturday.



