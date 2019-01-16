CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

The final Rivals250 for the 2019 class is set in stone and some fan bases are happier with the way thinks shook out than others. Today, however, we focus on the positive with a look at five programs that should be thrilled with how the final rankings update of the cycle unfolded.

1. FLORIDA

Future Gator Keon Zipperer was one of the biggest risers in the final rankings update, as the four-star tight end jumped from outside of the Rivals250 all the way up to No. 160 nationally. Zipperer had an impressive performance in the workouts leading into the Under Armour All-America Game, while another Gators’ signee had a similarly nice week at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Defensive end Mohamoud Diabate impressed all week long in the Lone Star State and was rewarded with a massive jump from the back end of the Rivals250 into the top 100. Linebacker Tyron Hopper jumped up 83 spots to finish at No. 46 in the final rankings.

2. MICHIGAN

Christopher Hinton Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Christopher Hinton used his time at the All-American Bowl to show himself to be a truly elite defensive lineman. He's on par with any other prospect in America. His move up to five stars is reason enough for Michigan fans to celebrate, but there were other adjustments that should please the Big Blue faithful.

Offensive tackle Trente Jones also parlayed a strong all-star season into a massive jump, as he climbed 108 spots and is now No. 90 player in the 2019 class. Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, who entered the week as a three-star prospect, added a fourth star and is now the No. 27 wide receiver in the country. The Wolverines’ season didn’t end the way most fans would have liked, but there seems to be help on the way.

3. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Charles Cross Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The headline on this rankings release as far as Mississippi State fans are concerned is the fact that signee Charles Cross captured his fifth star. Cross participated in the Under Armour All-America Game and the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic and managed to stand out from the crowd in both all-star settings. There’s little doubt that the five-star offensive tackle will be ready to compete in the SEC from the moment he steps foot on campus.

Fellow Bulldog commit Nathan Pickering (DT) also got a bump, as did DJ James, who saw his name slide up the position rankings at cornerback.

4. NEBRASKA

Wandale Robinson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Nebraska signee Wandale Robinson hopped into the Rivals100 after an impressive week at the All-American Bowl and is now the headliner on a class that should give Husker fans hope for the future. Ty Robinson (no relation) also was a shaker in the final rankings, as the Arizona-based defensive end climbed into the top 100 after outplaying his previous ranking during all-star season.

In addition to the two Robinsons’ big moves, offensive tackle Bryce Benhart added a fourth star, giving Husker fans plenty to be hopeful about as they move beyond last year’s 4-8 finish.

5. TEXAS

Tyler Owens Nick Lucero/Rivals.com