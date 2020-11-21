First Half Box Score/Recap: Rutgers 17, Michigan 7
Did you miss any of tonight's first half? The Michigan Wolverines' football team trails Rutgers at halftime, 17-7, in Piscataway.
Here's how the first two quarters unfolded.
RELATED: Five Players To Watch: Michigan Wolverines At Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RELATED: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Rutgers
First Quarter
Tonight's game started off ugly for the Wolverines, with sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson fumbling after a reception on U-M's first drive and Rutgers safety Christian Izien recovering at the Scarlet Knights' 29-yard line.
Rutgers couldn't capitalize, however, with its offense being forced to punt. Michigan then drove to the Scarlet Knight 43-yard line, but was stopped on fourth-and-one when redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton was stuffed on a run up the middle. The play was run from the shotgun.
It didn't take long for Rutgers to capitalize off the mishap, with backup quarterback Johnny Langan finding the end zone from three yards out at the 4:33 mark of the quarter.
The score made it 7-0 and capped off a four-play, 57-yard drive. The Maize and Blue offense continued to struggle on their ensuing drive, going three-and-out. U-M's defense held its own on Rutgers' next series, however, forcing a Scarlet Knight three-and-out.
Second Quarter
Michigan finally drove into scoring territory to start the second quarter, but fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 49-yard field goal at the 11:58 mark. The Wolverines' struggles continued when Langan scored his second touchdown of the night, cashing in from a yard out with 8:45 left in the half.
The touchdown made it 14-0 and completed a nine-play, 69-yard series. The Scarlet Knights increased their lead to 17-0 with only 4:23 remaining in the second quarter, nailing a 38-yard field goal.
Michigan finally got some momentum when Milton was benched in favor of redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara on its second to last possession of the half. McNamara promptly found Johnson downfield on a 46-yard touchdown to make the score 17-7 with 3:26 remaining in the half.
Johnson was wide open on the play, with no Rutgers players within five yards of him. The Wolverines actually had a chance to cut into Rutgers' lead even more as the half closed out, but Nordin missed a 53-yard field goal as time expired.
The snap was very high, however, and Nordin wasn't necessarily to blame. McNamara finished the half 10-of-12 through the air for 113 yards
