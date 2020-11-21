Did you miss any of tonight's first half? The Michigan Wolverines' football team trails Rutgers at halftime, 17-7, in Piscataway. Here's how the first two quarters unfolded.

The Michigan Wolverines' team football has racked up 219 yards of offense so far tonight. (AP Images)

First Quarter

Tonight's game started off ugly for the Wolverines, with sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson fumbling after a reception on U-M's first drive and Rutgers safety Christian Izien recovering at the Scarlet Knights' 29-yard line. Rutgers couldn't capitalize, however, with its offense being forced to punt. Michigan then drove to the Scarlet Knight 43-yard line, but was stopped on fourth-and-one when redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton was stuffed on a run up the middle. The play was run from the shotgun. It didn't take long for Rutgers to capitalize off the mishap, with backup quarterback Johnny Langan finding the end zone from three yards out at the 4:33 mark of the quarter. The score made it 7-0 and capped off a four-play, 57-yard drive. The Maize and Blue offense continued to struggle on their ensuing drive, going three-and-out. U-M's defense held its own on Rutgers' next series, however, forcing a Scarlet Knight three-and-out.

Second Quarter