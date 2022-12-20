The inaugural Jumpman Invitational began in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday, and Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan women's basketball team kicked things off with a statement 76-68 victory over the sixth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.

It was a historic first quarter for the Wolverines, who tallied 35 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. Guards Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each surpassed double figures in the first quarter, as the two combined for 24 points on 8-9 shooting.

Brown didn't miss any of her three 3-point attempts, and Michigan led by 15 points after 10 minutes of action. According to the program, the 35-point first quarter was the most points that Michigan has scored in a quarter in program history.

The second quarter wasn't nearly as productive as the first, but Michigan's tough, resilient defense held North Carolina to just 12 second-quarter points, and although the Wolverines tallied only 14 points of their own, they went to the locker room with a 49-32 lead. Freshman Alyssa Crockett drilled two 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Michigan stretch its lead.

The second half was much more competitive than the first half as North Carolina continued to fight and refused to lay down and accept defeat. The Tar Heels outscored the Wolverines by five points in the third quarter, and Michigan's lead was cut to 12 by the start of the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Tar Heels outscored the Wolverines yet again, but Michigan's luxurious lead that it built in the first half benefited them greatly down the stretch. North Carolina made things interesting late in the game, and it cut the lead to as few as six points, but Michigan ultimately prevailed.

Brown and Phelia combined for 45 points as the dynamic duo led Michigan to victory, which hasn't been an unfamiliar sight so far this season. Down low, Emily Kiser finished with nine points, marking her first game this season in which she didn't reach double figures.

Freshmen Chyra Evans and Alyssa Crockett combined for 13 points off the bench as the two played a critical role in helping the Wolverines to the win.