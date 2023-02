The spring roster for Michigan football 2023 has been released.



These are the initial position changes or positions of note and any jersey number changes to players on roster in 2022.

- WR Amorion Walker changed jersey from #4 to #1, listed as DB/WR as expected

- WR Tyler Morris changed jersey from #13 to #8.

- QB Declan Byle changed jersey from #24 to #20

- LB/RB Kalel Mullings still listed at both positions

- DB Joshua Nichols changed jersey from #28 to #29

- TE Noah Stewart changed jersey from #61 to #33, and OL to TE

- DB Shomari Stone changed jersey from #43 to #37

- TE Max Bredeson changed jersey from #82 to #44

- OL Dominick Giudice only listed as OL

- OL Connor Jones changed jersey from #60 to #76