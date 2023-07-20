Michigan Football is set to begin fall camp on August 1, with players hitting the field August 2. It is hard to imagine a more anticipated start to a season than this 2023 season for the Michigan Wolverines. The back-to-back Big Ten Champions have their best roster yet in the Jim Harbaugh era, with NFL talent and depth at nearly every position group. The Wolverines check a lot of boxes and are expected to fall somewhere between 1 and 5 in preseason polls that should start to release soon as well. Expectations are high with this group, inside the walls of Schembechler Hall and amongst fans on the outside looking in. With fall camp around the corner, these are the five storylines to watch with the 2023 Michgian Wolverines.

CB2

The only question mark in the secondary is who starts on the outside opposite Will Johnson? Early on, Michigan may choose to run different formations that use nickel Mike Sainristil or safety Rod Moore in coverage as they look to break in a talented but inexperienced group, but the hope is someone steps up and becomes a reliable starting corner. The group has some experience thanks to a late spring transfer portal add in Josh Wallace. Wallace was a 4-year starter and 2-time captain at UMass, so he brings experience and leadership to the group. Wallace joined after spring practices, so he has not practiced with the team, but he is considered the front runner to start ahead of camp. During the spring, most of the hype at the CB2 position was around converted WR Amorion Walker. Harbaugh caused some of that hype on his own when he called Walker a starter early in camp. Now, Harbaugh can use that term loosely at times, but he doubled down recently that he expects big things from the big corner. Walker struggled in the Maize & Blue Spring Game, which DC Jesse Minter believes in the long term will be a good thing for the sophomore who has all the talent to play the position but needs to refine his skills and become consistent. The player who came out of spring leading the battle was junior Ja'Den McBurrows. The physical defensive back missed all of 2022 recovering from an injury he suffered late in 2021, but is in position to at worst contribute in rotations, but potentially be the answer at CB2. McBurrows ability to impact the run game and play chippy on the outside makes him a perfect complement to Johnson. Where this group lacks in experience it is loaded with talent. While Wallace, Walker, and McBurrows are considered the leaders, players like Kody Jones, Myles Pollard, Keshaun Harris, and more are all fighting for reps. Sophomore Zeke Berry is a safety/nickel hybrid who could be a factor as well as freshman Jyaire Hill, who had a strong spring as well. Their is talent top to bottom, and multiple players will likely see the field, but Michigan is hoping to find a reliable start.

Wide Receiver Tiers

Michigan has lost the heart of its wide receiver room with Ronnie Bell heading to the NFL, but it has also lost its most targeted WR by a significant margin. Bell's 97 targets led the team and was more than Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson combined. Johnson and Wilson return and being fall camp as the clear top 2 WRs in this group. Johnson was the team's leading receiver with Bell injured in 2021, and the 5th year Senior has to be a favorite to lead the group again. How Roman Wilson is used in 2023 will determine whether he has another season similar to his last two or if he becomes a WR1 on the level of Bell. Wilson spent 90% of his snaps in the slot last year, but if he moves to the Z receiver spot and replaces Bell, he could be a breakout star. Last season, Michigan had what they called a "freak show" recruiting class at WR with Amorion Walker, Tyler Morris, and Darrius Clemons. Walker is now at CB, but Morris and Clemons are poised to become WR3 or more in 2023. Neither played a ton last season, but Morris made an impact late in the season, including a clutch third down catch against Rutgers. Morris is now wearing Bell's #8, but coaches have said the comparisons between the two go far beyond the number. Morris could find himself in the slot with Wilson outside, or he could become the Z receiver. Morris has a relationship with McCarthy from playing together in high school, in the right scenario he could be the breakout star and potential WR1. You can just look at Clemons and know why he has potential to be a breakout star at WR. At 6'3" 220lbs, Clemons has the length and size you want from an outside receiver. With a 40-yard dash time under 4.4 seconds, he also as the speed to take the roof off and become a deep threat. Talent is not a concern, but Clemons was dejected by a lack of playing time last season after a strong spring as a freshman. With a renewed focus, Clemons should be one of the top 4 receivers this season, but the sky is the limit if everything comes together for the freak wideout. Clemons has competition on the outside with former walk-on Peyton O'Leary. The former lacrosse player is more than a great story, as he has been making plays in practice all offseason. O'Leary lost a season of high school football during the pandemic, and now that he is back in the groove, some think he could eventually start and become one of the top 3 receivers. Arguably the star of the Maize & Blue Spring Game, O'Leary could translate offseason in hype into on the field results and push some top-rated recruits down the depth chart. Michigan once again brought in a talented group of freshman with the 2023 class, with Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore, and Karmello English. Morgan and Moore got a head start by enrolling early and contributing in the spring. While it is rare to see freshman become serious contributors at wide receiver, Morgan and Moore made noise this spring and head to fall camp likely WR5 and WR6. Each has an early path to the field through special teams, but a strong fall will just raise the chances they could be solid rotational pieces by season's end.



Who starts on the offensive line?

It feels crazy to say the back to back Joe Moore Award winning offensive line is the even better in 2023, but here I am saying it. They are better at the top, and the group is arguably 16 deep. The vast majority of college football teams would love to have Michigan's second unit as their starting offensive line. The group is boosted by the return of Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, who each decided to pause on the NFL for one additional season. The two guards have started in the last two seasons and help form what could be the best interior in all of college football. Michigan addressed its need at center last season with the best center in college football, with Olu Oluwatimi transferring in from Virginia. While it may feel unlikely to replace Olu, Michigan may have done it with another transfer in Drake Nugent from Stanford. Some analytic services like Pro Football Focus believe Nugent could match our surpass Olu's performance from 2022. But he isn't the only option, as Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson have stuck around and continued to develop. With Nugent rehabbing from an injury, Crippen and Anderson each took advantage and took big strides in the spring. They'll look to do it again and keep the pressure up this fall. The biggest question for this group is who starts at tackle. Karsen Barnhart took over at right tackle when Trente Jones suffered an injury last season, and those two are battling again for a starting position. While Barnhart spent a lot of time at left tackle this spring, the leader there is Arizona State transfer Ladarius Henderson. Henderson was unable to join the team in the spring, so he has some ground to make up. Michigan also has Stanford transfer Myles Hinton and Jeffrey Persi competing for a starting spot. The depth behind these guys is unreal. Guard Giovanni El-Hadi would start on any line in America, but he will serve as the 6th OL with Zinter and Keegan returning. There was not much drop off last season well El-Hadi had to step in, and Michigan has a luxury with the junior guard. Other names such as Tristan Bounds, Reece Attebery, Andrew Gentry, Amir Herring, and more will look for strong fall camps that get them not only in the two-deep but potentially in position to start in 2024 when Michigan could lose all 5 of its starting offensive linemen.

Pass rush, committee or breakout star?

In 2022 Michigan was tasked with replacing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in the pass rush. The duo combined for 25 sacks with only Taylor Upshaw (2.5 sacks) getting more than 1 sack in the 2021 season. Michigan utilized a committee approach in 2022, led by Mike Morris (7.5 sacks) and actually had more sacks as a team without an individual performance on par with Hutch and Ojabo. Michigan once again as a loaded group but could see a leader emerge. The pass rush at EDGE has been led at the strong side position, first by Hutchinson and last year by Mike Morris. At the start of the 2023 camp, Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore are the clear front runners. Each player has the potential to be the leading sack getter for Michigan. The staff will likely rotate both players often and run speed sets with both players on the field when they can. Whether one player takes over the role and has a breakout season will depend on who can be the most consistent. On the weak side, Jaylen Harrell is expected to play a true EDGE role in 2023 after playing more of his own SAM LB role the last two seasons. He is the leading returner with 3.5 sacks last season. With more opportunities in the pass rush, he could see big numbers. He will have a partner in crime this season with Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart. Stewart was a freshman breakout star in 2021 with 13 sacks, but after moving to a RUSH LB role saw his sack numbers drop. Stewart should be a perfect fit in Ann Arbor whether playing a Josh Uche passing down role, or as a breakout star who could get double digit sacks again. Michigan will also look to generate pass rush from other position groups. Despite losing defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Michigan believes it has one of the best interior defensive fronts in the nation led by Kris Jenkins and last year's breakout star Mason Graham. Rayshaun Benny is expected to take a big leap heading to his junior year and sophomore Kenneth Grant was tabbed with the same potential as Graham but was simply stuck behind Smith. Whether it is getting to the QB directly or eating up double teams that allow EDGE rushers to get free, the chatter around the defensive tackle group this fall camp could be a good clue to Michigan's pass rush in 2023.



The RB room behind Corum and Edwards