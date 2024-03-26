On what he's taken from John Beilein

Well, I’ve tried to take something from everyone that I’ve worked for, worked with, so you pick up things. But I’ve studied coach Beilein’s teams at West Virginia extensively when his son played for him, and I actually worked with Darris Nichols who was a member of one of Coach Beilein’s better teams. I told Coach Beilein the other day, and he didn't remember this because he does it all the time, my first week on the job at Florida Atlantic as a young head coach, he walked the baseline at Indianapolis, I remember like it was yesterday, and he sat down next to me and he said, 'You don't know me.' I said, actually I do, you're a Hall of Fame coach. Hopefully, an employed coach in a couple of years. He sat down and told me the impact we have as coaches in college and how important it is to never waiver from the integrity of the game and from the responsibilities we have as head coaches. I've taken a number of things from Coach Beilein. Obviously, I watched a number of his teams here, several of the players have reached out and I'm excited to develop those relationships and continue building on what all these coaches have done here.

On roster building in the short and long-term

By preference, I enjoy the younger players and having continuity, building, growing together, and therefore, the lifelong relationships that I feel like I have with almost every player I’ve ever coached. It’s modern athletics, though, the portal will be a valuable asset every year. We’ll use it. Our goal has always been to find the best players we can find and help them be the best they can be. So I don’t have an answer. We’re going to find the best players for Michigan, whether it’s international, whether it’s high school, from school, junior college, or portal, we’ll be on the hunt for the best players that fit us and want to be a part of this storied program.

On his thoughts on NIL and how it will help

We obviously have one of the best alumni bases in the world and it's a university that really supports athletics. Over the last year, our roles and responsibilities and coaches change and evolve. I probably spend about 25 to 30% of my time on NIL and recruiting donors. Giving access to our program, doing anything we could to provide opportunities for our players. It is what it is. I've learned to enjoy it and it's not going away. I love for our players to be taken care of as much as possible for the work that they put in.

On utilizing the transfer portal

Recruiting now in the portal is more like speed dating than traditional recruiting. And I think it’s very valuable to have a network of people that you trust and they trust you. And hopefully between former players and former coaches, our program’s gonna have thousands of agents working for us. When I say agents, people that are going to say great things about us and want players to play for us. So we’re going to cast a big net. We’ll narrow it down, we’ll be very patient because we’re not going to take the wrong guys because we have several spots. We're going to be very thorough but we need to understand that we need to be right, we need to do our research in advance and make sure we make very calculated decisions because there's a lot of options, and they’re not all great options.

On his discussions with John Beilein and whether he sees a role for him in the program

To answer your first, I asked him questions about how he was able to sustain the success that he did and how they built it and what their recruiting philosophy was. The academic components and all those things. We just talked basketball and what we thought was the best way to win here. As far as role, like I said, I revere coaches and I see legendary head coaches here today and I'm going to stick my head in and watch practice and see how they teach. I revere coaches and you have legendary coaches who have represented this institution and hung banners. Absolutely. Whatever role he wants, I'm going to embrace it because I'm going to learn from him and use that information.