Five Michigan Recruiting Storylines To Watch On Early Signing Day
Early signing day is officially here.
And that means recruiting has taken centerstage. While most of Michigan's recruiting class is intact, there should still be plenty of buzz on one of the most important days on the calendar.
Here is a look at five Michigan Wolverines recruiting storylines heading into Wednesday's extravaganza.
1. Will Michigan Land Donovan Edwards?
Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards is set to make his decision at 1:30 ET time. We plan to be at the ceremony and will live stream the event. Edwards has been considered a Michigan lean for several months but has always had a wandering eye. Georgia hosted him for a visit before the dead period and is considered a signing day dark horse. Oklahoma has remained a constant. Notre Dame made a late surge. With all this said, I have no reason to move off my FutureCast pick to Michigan right now. The Wolverines should close with their top overall target.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news