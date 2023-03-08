"Speed kills on the gridiron, especially off the edge, and Williams has it in bunches. Working over Florida offenses for The Benjamin School, Williams had a 40-tackle sophomore campaign with 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. Showing off his overall athletic skills, Williams secured seven passes for 137 yards with four touchdowns as a tight end. As for the speed and athleticism, this spring Williams recorded an 11.2 in the 100 and high jumped 6 feet. "The end of January was the turning point in Williams’ recruitment as he received offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida, Florida State and Miami, among others." - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

"Any successful football team must have that thumper in the box with a nose for the football – and that’s Walker’s game. Walker is quick to read his keys and moves around well in the box, keeping linemen off of him so he can make the play. Staying square to the line of scrimmage, the Buford, Ga., talent finishes strong. "Michigan got a steal out of the state of Georgia by gaining Walker’s verbal commitment on Feb. 11." - Wright

"Clatterbaugh is a physical and strong inside linebacker who flows to the ball well and still has room to grow. He is an impressive blitzer who makes plenty of plays behind the line of scrimmage. Clatterbaugh does a nice job in pursuit and has shown the ability to evade blockers en route to the ball carrier. "Penn State, Florida State, Wisconsin and a few other teams are working hard to get his attention." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

"Nickson, a Weatherford (Okla.) four-star outside linebacker, was a monster on both sides of the ball as a sophomore, totaling more than 600 yards receiving as a tight end and recording 46 tackles and five forced fumbles as an edge rusher. While his athleticism and offensive profile could see him be a tight end at the next level, Nickson's ceiling as an edge rusher/outside linebacker is likely even higher with his 6-foot-5, 216-pound frame combined with his pass-rushing technique that is well above his grade level. "Both of Oklahoma's Power Five programs, along with Texas Tech and Baylor, have already extended offers." - Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst

