Five-Star 2026 EDGE Carter Meadows Commits to Michigan

Carter Meadows, a 6‑foot‑6, 225‑pound edge rusher from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., has committed to the University of Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.
Meadows enters Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class ranked by On3 as the No. 2 edge rusher and the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation. He also holds the distinction of being the No. 1 recruit in Washington, D.C., this cycle.
Meadows’ recruiting journey included several key visits. He took an unofficial trip to Michigan in the fall, returned in the spring to attend a Wolverines practice, and officially visited this past weekend as part of Michigan’s Victors Weekend recruiting event.
Before committing, he also officially visited Penn State (June 6), Ohio State (June 13), and South Carolina (May 30) earlier in the process.
Meadows attends Gonzaga High School, which may be familiar to many, as it also produced Michigan’s projected 2025–26 starting left tackle Evan Link and 2025 four-star defensive back signee Kainoa Winston. Gonzaga’s reputation as one of the nation’s top academic high schools reflects a shared set of values with Michigan, helping explain why this pipeline has become such a strength.
Charles Power Scouting Report:
Rangy EDGE prospect with a rare combination of frame and movement skills. One of the most physically impressive prospects in the 2026 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 225 pounds as a junior. Has vines for arms that measure around 35 inches to go with large hands. Could easily be a 280-pounder before it’s all said and done. Pairs the great frame with impressive functional athleticism. A fluid, flexible athlete who has excellent bend. Has the natural tools to develop into a dangerous pass rusher down the line. Length pairs with good play strength to result in an effective edge setter. Also shows his athleticism in tracking down plays in pursuit. Doubles as a good high school basketball player while playing top competition on the hardwood. Will need to continue progressing as a pass rusher while upping his production. Pure physical upside is among the highest in the 2026 cycle.
