Five-Star 2026 EDGE Carter Meadows Commits to Michigan

Carter Meadows , a 6‑foot‑6, 225‑pound edge rusher from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., has committed to the University of Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.

Meadows enters Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class ranked by On3 as the No. 2 edge rusher and the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation. He also holds the distinction of being the No. 1 recruit in Washington, D.C., this cycle.

Meadows’ recruiting journey included several key visits. He took an unofficial trip to Michigan in the fall, returned in the spring to attend a Wolverines practice, and officially visited this past weekend as part of Michigan’s Victors Weekend recruiting event.

Before committing, he also officially visited Penn State (June 6), Ohio State (June 13), and South Carolina (May 30) earlier in the process.

Meadows attends Gonzaga High School, which may be familiar to many, as it also produced Michigan’s projected 2025–26 starting left tackle Evan Link and 2025 four-star defensive back signee Kainoa Winston. Gonzaga’s reputation as one of the nation’s top academic high schools reflects a shared set of values with Michigan, helping explain why this pipeline has become such a strength.