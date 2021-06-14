Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan, USC Visits
Will Johnson had a whirlwind of a week.
The five-star 2022 cornerback out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South flew to Los Angeles for a mid-week official visit with USC and immediately got back on a plane home, so he could spend time at Michigan during its second big summer weekend.
Johnson has been committed to Michigan since February, but USC has continued to court him over the last several months. And the Trojans definitely impressed him during his time out West.
“The USC visit went really well for me,” Johnson said. “I liked it out there. My mom really liked it out there. I think my dad did too, but he obviously wants me to go to Michigan. I think my mom was sold. She wants to go to Michigan and get a deeper look. Before, she was all in with Michigan.
"She wants them to show her why I should be there not just football wise but academic wise and my plan while I’m there. USC laid it out really well for me even though it was during the week. It was business, and I think I got a lot of information out of it.”
