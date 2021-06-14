Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan, USC Visits

“The USC visit went really well for me,” Johnson said. “I liked it out there. My mom really liked it out there. I think my dad did too, but he obviously wants me to go to Michigan. I think my mom was sold. She wants to go to Michigan and get a deeper look. Before, she was all in with Michigan.

"She wants them to show her why I should be there not just football wise but academic wise and my plan while I’m there. USC laid it out really well for me even though it was during the week. It was business, and I think I got a lot of information out of it.”