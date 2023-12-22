Five-star class of 2025 safety DJ Pickett (Zephyrhills, Fla.), who holds over 40 offers, cut his list down to five schools in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, with Michigan being amongst his top choices.

Pickett, who is also considering Alabama , Oregon , Georgia and Miami , has been to Ann Arbor on multiple occasions, including for the Michigan- Ohio State game on Nov. 25.

Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has led the recruiting efforts for the 6-foot-4 safety prospect with Michigan ties, as his mother is a U of M graduate and still has a home in the state.

This past season at Zephyrhills, Pickett finished the season with 31 total tackles and one tackle for loss in 12 games played, according to MaxPreps. Pickett also plays wide receiver for his high school team and pulled down 52 receptions for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior season.

Despite having other powerhouse programs to contend with, the Wolverines are right in the thick of this recruitment due to multiple factors laid out by Rivals' Adam Gorney.

Pickett ranks as the 7th best prospect in the class, the No. 1 player at his position and top recruit in the state of Florida.