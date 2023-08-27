Schock announced his commitment to the Wolverines via social media on Sunday.

The Michigan hockey team on Sunday afternoon added its second five-star commitment of the '07 class in left-handed defenseman Harold 'Drew' Schock IV. A 5-foot-9, 134-pound prospect from Green Bay Wisconsin, Schock joins forward Cole McKinney in what is shaping up to be a great start for Michigan's '07 class.

"I am proud, honored, and thrilled to announce my commitment to further my education and play hockey at the University of Michigan," Schock wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way especially my family, friends, teammates, coaches and advisor. Beyond excited for what the future will bring! 〽️〽️ #goblue"

Schock IV is the son of Harold Schock III, who played four seasons for Michigan and won the national championship with the Wolverines in 1996. The youngest Schock will now look to follow in his father's footsteps by bringing a national title to Ann Arbor.

During the 2022-23 developmental season, Schock posted video game-like numbers.

He totaled 44 points (25 assists, 19 goals) in 38 games for Team Wisconsin 15U AAA.

Schock then played for Notre Dame Academy, where he produced at an even higher rate. The then 15-year-old once again posted 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists), but this time in only 23 games played.

Then in the playoffs, Schock recorded 11 points (1 goal, 10 assists) in five games played.

Brandon Naurato continues to be a force on the recruiting trail as the future of Michigan's hockey program looks incredibly bright.