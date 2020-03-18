Five-Star DL J.T. Tuimoloau Shares Thoughts On Michigan, Recruiting
J.T. Tuimoloau is one of the nation’s top 2021 recruits.
The five-star defensive lineman from Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic, however, isn’t very active on social media, doesn’t post any of his offers and rarely does interviews.
Because of that, Tuimoloau remains a bit of an enigma this cycle. Tuimoloau just doesn’t care about the limelight. He’s strictly about business and is taking a methodical approach to his recruiting process.
“Man, everything has been pretty much the same,” Tuimoloau said. “I’m staying level headed. I’m trying to focus on what I want in a school. I’m going to start buckling down on top schools and what I'm looking for and what I’m not looking for.”
Before the abrupt dead period, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, along with defensive line coach Shaun Nua, made a personal trip to Seattle to check in on Tuimoloau.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news