J.T. Tuimoloau is one of the nation’s top 2021 recruits.

The five-star defensive lineman from Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic, however, isn’t very active on social media, doesn’t post any of his offers and rarely does interviews.

Because of that, Tuimoloau remains a bit of an enigma this cycle. Tuimoloau just doesn’t care about the limelight. He’s strictly about business and is taking a methodical approach to his recruiting process.