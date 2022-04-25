Five-star Nyckoles Harbor sets the record straight on his top schools
Five-star Nyckoles Harbor has been in the headlines a lot this spring. The Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll superstar seemingly goes viral every time he competes in a track meet. On Sunday though, Harbor went viral for a different reason.
A documentary that followed Harbor during a track meet on the west coast was posted on Sunday night. At the end, a black screen with white writing claimed "Nyck's top 2 schools right now are USC and Michigan."
Needless to say, the recruiting world was buzzing with this news but when Rivals.com reached out to Harbor that evening, he disputed that claim. In the video below, Harbor spoke to Rivals.com about his recruitment, if he has any leaders, and when we can expect an official short list from him.
