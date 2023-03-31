Five-star Jadyn Davis has been navigating the recruiting process since before he entered high school and now it's finally over. The quarterback out Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day just announced his long awaited commitment to Michigan . Davis spoke with Rivals.com to break down the biggest reasons for his commitment and what Michigan fans can expect in the future.

"Me and coach Harbaugh kind of clicked instantly," Davis said. "Obviously, coach Harbaugh comes across as a different guy at first. I'd run through a brick wall for coach Harbaugh. He keeps it brutally honest. I'm a big with trust and he's never lied to me. He's always been straight up and honest with me. He's been nothing but loyal to me. My whole family has gotten the chance to be there and it was great. Number one, my relationship with J.J. McCarthy was one that's kind of unmatched. That's a guy that's going to be my brother for life. I'm just happy to get to this process over with. I'm blessed and thankful to be able to call myself Wolverine.

"I hope to build this recruiting class to one of, if not the top class in the country," he said. "It all starts with players. You can have the best coaches, but if you don't have the players that connect on and off the field and guys who can go out there and execute with each other, you don't have really anything. Forget the coaches recruiting kids, it starts with players recruiting players. That's what we've seen be the most successful. I want the best receivers in the country. I want the Jeremiah Smiths. I want the JoJo Traders. I want the Ryan Wingos. I want guys like my teammates Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. I want each and every one of those guys. I'm going to try my hardest to get them. I also want guys on the defensive side of the ball because a good offense isn't good without a great defense getting them the ball back so I'm trying to build a complete team. That's what I'm going to try my hardest to do to bring Michigan a National Championship. That's what these fans deserve. That's all they've been waiting on.

"I've got a good feeling about a couple of guys," said Davis. "Me and my teammates have tossed around the idea of playing together. Me and Channing have played together since middle school. Shipp and I played together last year and he's a brother of mine. Me and those guys are inseparable. I want the biggest fish on the pond.

"They call Big Dave (Sanders) my body guard," he said. "I don't think you can beat coach Moore and Michigan, having won the Joe Moore award for the last two years. That's like the offensive line Heisman. I don't know where else you'd want to go with them getting that award in back-to-back years. It's obviously his decision but I'm going to push him hard. I'm so excited about the player he's become. He's such a humble young dude. He's going to be a first round draft pick one day. I never have to worry about my safety in the pocket hen I'm with Dave."