Five-star Quavaris Crouch talks Michigan official visit
There were a lot of big time recruits in Ann Arbor for Michigan's win over Penn State but five-star Quavaris Crouch was one of the few that was using the weekend as an official visit. The Charlotte...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news