Maize and Blue Review's Dennis Fithian has put together his list of 5 things to expect from the Michigan Defense in 2023. You can catch Dennis LIVE every day on the Maize and Blue Review YouTube channel with his show Good Afternoon, Michigan Football. The audio version of the podcast can be found wherever you find your podcasts.

#1. The defense to be as good or better than it was last year.

A season ago I don't remember anyone projecting UM to be better on defense than they were in 2021. The question was how are they going to replace the top end talent and production of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Dax Hill? The Wolverines allowed less points 16.1 ('22) to 17.4 ('21), had more sacks 37 to 34 and more TFL's as a group 73 to 72.

#2. Halftime adjustments

Peyton Manning during his MNF 'Manning-cast' broadcast last year, "I don't know if I ever made a halftime adjustment during my entire 18-year career," Manning said. "I think that's the biggest myth in football, the halftime adjustments, right? You go in, you use the restroom, you eat a couple oranges, then the dead coach says, 'All right, let's go!" Manning wasn't paying attention to Michigan last year. UM posted a +215 second half scoring margin that was the best in the country in '22. That was the second best differential of any FBS team in the last 10 years, including a 157-20 second half ratio in its last seven games of the regular season. Both Penn State and OSU were held to three points in the second half this past year.

#3. Depth and versatility

I'll leave it to Trevor McCue to explain the exact positions upfront of Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Rayshaun Benny. It was one of 15 practices, but Grant, Benny and Cam Goode were impressive in the Spring Game as the group looks to replace the loss of Mazi Smith to the NFL. Michigan is at least four deep, maybe six deep at edge, if you factor in TJ Guy and Kechaun Bennett. Everybody who played last year at ILB is back and UM adds transfer Ernest Hausmann to the mix. Michigan appears to have matchup pieces in the secondary while figuring out who will man the CB2 spot.

#4. Mike Sainristill to be an impact player on and off the field.

Sainristill enters his second year playing on the defensive side of the ball. Last year #0 played like he'd been a DB his entire career. Sainristill recommending adding his former high school teammate Josaiah Stewart from the transfer portal. That addition could be one of the best moves that Michigan made in the off-season.

#5. Will Johnson to be the next Charles Woodson.