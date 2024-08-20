PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FLASH SALE: Get your first year of access to M&BR for 60% OFF!

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

With Michigan's season-opener against Fresno State around the corner, things will heat up quickly for the Wolverines' football program.

Take advantage of one of our best deals of the year: Your first of access to M&BR for 60% OFF!

But only for a LIMITED TIME!

Get full access to M&BR's vibrant message board community and chat with our full staff to get all the latest intel and news in one place.

Subscribe TODAY using this link and use KICKOFF2024 at checkout to get full access until full camp.

This offer is valid through 8/23. New subscribers only.

Why subscribe to Maize & Blue Review?

It's simple:

- Exclusive message board community with members of nearly two decades.

- Complete coverage of all Michigan athletics with just the facts, no clickbait or spin.

- Inside intel on Michigan athletics at large from our staff of writers.

- Community guidelines that promote productive conversations while keeping it a civil and genuine space to discuss Michigan athletics opinions, among other topics

- Access to all other Rivals sites with the addition of the Rivals' All-Access Pass

- Podcasts from long-time Detroit radio voice, Dennis Fithian, including special guests such as Detroit media figures, former Wolverines and much more as well as a weekly podcast from Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue and Brock Heilig.

---

