Florida LB Jaydon Hood Talks Michigan Offer, Brian Jean-Mary

Michigan is hitting Florida hard.

Since the hiring of new linebackers coach and former South Florida assistant Brian Jean-Mary, the Wolverines have been shooting out offers in the Sunshine State.

Florida linebacker Jaydon Hood holds a Michigan offer.

Rising 2021 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood is a prospect starting to blow up on the trail, and Michigan and Jean-Mary made sure to jump in the mix with an offer of their own.

“I was very, very, very excited,” Hood said. “My reaction was really just shocked. And then I was excited and told my mom.”

