For Donovan Edwards, the best is yet to come

It wasn't so much the number, though that was impressive in itself; any player who averages seven catches a day is sure to garner some attention from the coaching staff. What was really eye-popping was the impediment running back Donovan Edwards was dealing with while he was recording that seven-catches-a-day average. Edwards had offseason surgery on his thumb and spent the first three weeks of spring football with a cast on his hand. It seems like the cast should present a problem for even simple, everyday tasks; how do you carry around a laundry basket or do dishes with your hand in a cast? Despite that, Edwards established himself as one of Michigan's best pass-catching threats and, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh, was an example for others on the team.

Edwards has shown flashes of potential over and over again in 2021. He was close to a breakout performance in October against Wisconsin, but a few missed reads and one excellent pass breakup prevented him from hauling in a long pass down the sideline. He also lost 18% of the season to injury, missing two games across late October and early November.

On Saturday night in College Park, however, Edwards delivered on his recruiting ranking and early glimpses and turned in a performance worthy of the record books. Edwards caught 10 of 11 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown, including a 77-yard run to the end zone on which the route structure looked similar to the aforementioned near-miss from the Wisconsin game.

Quarterback Cade McNamara was the one who targeted Edwards, so it comes as no surprise that he expected Edwards to put on a performance like he did. "That's something that we've seen in practice ever since he got here. His elusiveness, his ability to really catch the ball is at a really high level for a running back. I'm just so fired up that he was a big part of this gameplan and that I was able to get the ball to him."

The structure of Maryland's defense nudged Michigan's coaching staff in the direction of Edwards, in particular the opportunity to get him matched up one-on-one with a linebacker. "They run a lot of Cover 1, a lot of man-to-man, so they give me a good opportunity to work against a linebacker or something."

McNamara found Edwards often on Michigan's two-minute drill at the end of the first half, connecting on five of five targets for 39 yards. He showed value in his sure-handedness as Michigan tried to move quickly. Later, Edwards showed value in his speed as Michigan got the matchup they wanted with Edwards on a linebacker. "There were some really good looks to get the back out of the backfield and as soon as he caught that pass, I could see the cutback coming," Harbaugh said. "Because I had seen it, seen it in practice a bunch of times. He sure did look--oh, there he is. He was rolling! How fast did he look? Really fast."

His head coach's praise didn't end there. "I’ll make this statement, and I don’t like to make a lot of big, hyperbolic statements or whatever," Harbaugh said. "It was a record, it was a great performance, all-time record, but, as I told you earlier, this will be a blip on the radar of the career of Donovan Edwards. He’s destined for great things."

The great irony of tonight is how few people saw this skill in Edwards' toolbox before he enrolled in college. "I'm not sure that anybody talked to me about my potential role in the passing game when I was a recruit. Just when my name was called upon I just had to show up to help the team win the game," said the running back who is so talented at catching the ball that he averaged seven catches per day with a cast on his hand last spring.

"Eventually it was going to happen," Edwards said after the game. "I was just going to let life take its course and continue to play how I play." For Donovan Edwards, the best is yet to come.



