Roman Wilson sure has made a name for himself to start off a highly anticipated 2023 season. Through two games, the Hawai'i native has totaled five receiving touchdowns, already surpassing his total from 2022.

His trio of receptions in last week's season opener stole the headlines, and although Blake Corum had three touchdowns of his own in week 2, Wilson still had a strong showing with four receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson has hauled in all five of J.J. McCarthy's passing touchdowns so far in 2023, and he finds himself near the top of the country in receiving touchdowns.

The senior receiver was asked after the game if he's surprised himself so far this season.

"Not in a cocky way, but like, no, not really," Wilson said. "I put in a lot of work this offseason, and not just this offseason, but since I was a freshman, so it's just finally paying off. It feels really good."

"Just been a lot of long nights and a lot of times sneaking into [Schembechler Hall] late at night, putting in work, getting on the jugs before and after practice. I'm not gonna say I'm surprised because I'm just gonna focus on whatever's gonna happen next."

Although it's just the non-conference schedule and Michigan has been more than five-touchdown favorites in each of its first two games, Wilson says the early games go a long way in building chemistry.

"I feel like these early games are very important... getting that chemistry and that feel for the game going. Just focusing on details and not just going out there and sitting out until a big game comes, but really focusing on the little things."

Of course, Wilson can't take full credit for his extraordinarily hot start to the season. McCarthy has been every bit as fantastic, and Wilson knows it.

"I think this is the real J.J. McCarthy," Wilson said. "I'm not gonna say he's arrived, but look at him, bro, he's playing really good out there... I can't be too excited. When you just see a guy like that — he's out there making plays, and I gotta make the plays for him, too."

Wilson went on to rave about McCarthy and his accuracy:

"It's been perfect. There's nothing more to talk about. It's just been like perfect. I can't really complain too much."

Although he's had one of the best starts to a season by any wide receiver in program history, Wilson hasn't lost sight of what's most important: winning.

"I try not to think about [the run versus the pass] too much. I feel like we've always been able to run or throw; it's just getting my opportunities and trying to take advantage of it. I always like it. As long as we're winning, I'm liking it."

Michigan will look to secure its third win of the season next week when it plays host to Bowling Green at Michigan Stadium. The game is set to air on Big Ten Network, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.