Lee Aaliya, an Argentinian basketball prospect who committed to Michigan back in August, has now signed with a team in Spain. Aaliya will join the Spanish team Palma Basquet Mallorca "until the end of the season."

According to the team's website, the season ends on April 6, meaning that any glimmer of hope that Aaliya could still potentially suit up for the Wolverines this season is now gone.

Back in August, when Aaliya first committed to Michigan, it was known that it was going to be tough to get the international prospect enrolled at the university in time for the start of the semester, but the men's basketball program was still hopeful that Aaliya could enroll in time for the winter semester and join the team for the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old Aaliya obviously has not been with the team in any capacity this season, and it's getting increasingly more likely he will never play a game for Michigan.

It's still unknown whether there was an issue with Aaliya's paperwork to enroll at the University of Michigan or if he simply decided to take another route on his basketball journey.

During the preseason media day in October, Director of Player Personnel and Development Jay Smith said the team was still working on getting Aaliya's paperwork through the system, but it appears those efforts have failed.