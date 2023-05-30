The saga of Caleb Love's journey in the transfer portal appears to have come to a close as he has found a new home to play basketball.

After announcing that he was no longer committed to the Wolverines earlier in May, Love announced on Tuesday that he has committed to play for Arizona.

Upon Love's commitment to the Wolverines, there had been persistent rumors about Love potentially not staying with U-M.

At one point, Love even took to social media to attempt to shut down the whispers.

Last season Michigan was heavily involved in the recruitment of transfer portal target Terrence Shannon Jr. Similar rumors persisted throughout that recruitment, with Shannon ultimately choosing to go to Illinois. In reports after, including a public callout by Hunter Dickinson, Michigan was not accepting enough of Shannon's credits to transfer and he would have needed to take spring and summer classes to be eligible, his former coach at Texas Tech, Mark Adams, did not release him to allow him to do so.

It appears, by many reports, that Love's decommitment from the program took a similar turn like Shannon, as he would not be able to get through U-M's admissions process.

The Wolverines currently have three open roster spots, which accounts for Love's departure.