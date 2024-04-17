Former Michigan big man Tarris Reed Jr. transfers to UConn
Tarris Reed Jr. entered the transfer portal after Juwan Howard was fired as head coach of Michigan Basketball. With the hiring of Dusty May, a reunion never seemed likely, and Reed has announced that he will transfer to UConn next season.
UConn has won back-to-back National Championships under head coach Dan Hurley.
Reed Jr. spent the last two seasons in Ann Arbor but saw a significant role increase this season, starting in 31 of 32 games. Michigan did not make the tournament,while Reed Jr. was a Wolverine.
Reed Jr. averaged 9.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG in the 2023-24 season.
Reed Jr. was a top 30 recruit in the 2022 class out of Missouri.
