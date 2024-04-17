Tarris Reed Jr. entered the transfer portal after Juwan Howard was fired as head coach of Michigan Basketball. With the hiring of Dusty May, a reunion never seemed likely, and Reed has announced that he will transfer to UConn next season.

UConn has won back-to-back National Championships under head coach Dan Hurley.

Reed Jr. spent the last two seasons in Ann Arbor but saw a significant role increase this season, starting in 31 of 32 games. Michigan did not make the tournament,while Reed Jr. was a Wolverine.

Reed Jr. averaged 9.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG in the 2023-24 season.

Reed Jr. was a top 30 recruit in the 2022 class out of Missouri.



