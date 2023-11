Chris Partridge was terminated by Michigan two weeks ago after the NCAA informed the Big Ten that he had discussed the investigation with players. The Big Ten presenting this information to Michigan led to them accepting the 3-game suspension of Harbaugh and terminating Partridge. The Big Ten agreed to close their investigation until the NCAA had completed their process.

Today, Chris Partridge released a statement via social media, clarifying some false media reports around his knowledge of Connor Stalion's sign-stealing scheme and the reasons for his termination,