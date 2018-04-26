Former Michigan defensive tackle Maurice "Mo" Hurst was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

His stock appeared to be slipping in the week leading up to draft night, and it came to fruition as he fell out of the first round.

Hurst is expected to go at some point in the second round, which will be Friday night.

In 2017, Hurst recorded 61 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

He initially was projected to be a first-round pick, but a heart issue at the NFL Scouting Combine prevented him from playing and may have prompted NFL teams to drop him on their draft boards.

Several teams need defensive line help in the first half of the second round. Potential landing spots include the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

Michigan is expected to have at least one other former player drafted in center Mason Cole. Linebacker Mike McCray and fullback Khalid Hill are also late round possibilities.

For more NFL Draft talk, check out our live thread.




